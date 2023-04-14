St. Pat’s Jaxon Knisley is feeling confident after a strong start to the track and field season. The sophomore dominated both the 100-meter dash and the 110-meter hurdles Friday at the Sutherland Invite.

After the good showing, Knisley’s confidence is well placed.

The Irish sprinter was the fastest at the event, edging out Chase County’s Dawson Mollender in the 100 and Chase County’s Easton Fries in the 110 hurdles.

“Right now, I’m ranked as top in the state (in the 110 hurdles) as a sophomore,” Knisley said. “I’m feeling really confident this year.”

Knisley said he worked all winter with two separate coaches to help prepare for the upcoming season.

Those who watched St. Pat’s football last year saw Knisley star as a kick returner, even returning a few for touchdowns before and after an injury forced him to miss some time.

He hasn’t lost that speed that made him a threat in the fall. Knisley had the fastest times in the prelims (11.42) and the finals (11.6) of the 100 dash. Knisley also edged out Fries in the 110 hurdles finals, crossing in 14.84, the only sub-15-second time in the finals.

“Win the 110s, maybe get like second, top all-state,” said Knisley on his goals this season. “Just do the best I can.”

There were plenty more multi-event winners in Sutherland.

Fries may not have won the 110 hurdles, but he edged out Chase County teammate Thomas Reeves to win the 200. He then won the 400 as well by nearly a full second.

Wallace’s Trey Robertson won both distance events, narrowly beating Perkins County’s Mason McGreer both times.

St. Pat’s Zarek Branch also won the boys long jump and triple jump. His 42-2.5 triple jump was a personal record.

For the girls, Chase County’s Bryn McNair won both the 400 and the 800, St. Pat’s Braelyn Gifford posted season-best times while sweeping the distance races and the Chase County’s relay teams won all three events.

St. Pat’s Mae Siegel crushed the competition in the triple jump, defeating her opponents by nearly four feet. This was three days after setting a new St. Pat’s record in Hershey.

Siegel then followed by besting Maxwell’s Jocelyn Cheek in the 100 dash.

“I did pretty well despite the weather,” Siegel said. “I just came off a school PR the other day, so I’m definitely always wanting more, and I’m hard on myself, but it was a good day today.”

Other boys winners from Friday include Paxton’s Rylin Johns in the 800, St. Pat’s Will Moats in the 300 hurdles, the Perkins County 4x100 relay team, the Chase County 4x400 relay team, the Chase County 4x800 relay team, Sandhills Valley’s Tad Dimmitt in shot put, Hershey’s Cruz Brooks in discus, Dundy County-Stratton’s Ethan Latta in high jump and Chase County’s Mason Wallin in pole vault.

“We did good,” Chase County 4x800 relay member Luis Co said. “The weather was a factor definitely. Felt a little wind, chilly. Your body’s not ready for it. You have to stay warm the whole time.”

Other girls winners include Cheek in the 200, Wallace’s Kendyl Flaming in the 100 hurdles, Perkins County’s Kailee Potts in the 300 hurdles, Paxton’s Audrey Holm in shot put, Hershey’s Michalee Brownawell in discus, Chase County’s Ali McNair in pole vault and Hershey’s Elie Schmitt in long jump.