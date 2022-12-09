Late push lifts North Platte CC over Central Wyoming

STERLING, Colo. — The North Platte Community College men's basketball team rebounded from an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat Central Wyoming College 90-82 in a back-and-forth battle inside the Bank of Colorado Event Center Friday.

The Knights are now winners of their last five games, as their record improves to 8-3. Central Wyoming falls to 8-6 on the year in the loss.

Bruce Carpenter led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists in 19 minutes against the Rustlers.

Davion Evans tallied 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting, while Ramiah Adedigba (17), and Antwone Gonzales (13) provided the spark North Platte needed late in regulation.

Josh Townley-Thomas finished the game grabbing a career best 16 rebounds to accompany his 13 points, as he records his first collegiate double-double against Central Wyoming.

The Knights and Rustlers traded baskets and the lead in the opening 8:02 of the first half. Central Wyoming hit their mark offensively, as their full-court pressure led to high percentage looks in transition.

Trailing 26-20, the Knights slowly chipped away at the deficit to retake the lead on a pair of free throws by Townley-Thomas with 6:14 to play in the opening half. Central Wyoming surged ahead down the stretch, utilizing a 9-3 run to take a 44-36 lead into the halftime break.

The Knights quickly erased the deficit in the opening four minutes of the second half, as a bench technical and a shooting foul allotted North Platte four free throw opportunities. Evans made the most of his opportunity, as he put the Knights back in front 53-52 with 16:11 remaining.

Back-and-forth the teams went for the next 12 minutes, until the Knights recaptured the momentum and a four-point advantage on a Townley-Thomas layup.

The North Platte defense shut down the Rustlers in the closing minutes, limiting them to just one field goal over the final 1:38 of the game.

The Knights' up-tempo offense helped them leak out early for three transition layups. Evans put the final touches on the Knights win by connecting on 1-of-2 free throws, as the NPCC claimed its fifth straight win.

North Platte will square off with the Casper College at 2 p.m. Saturday prior to a month-long break.