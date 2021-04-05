Legacy Dance and Gymnastics gymnasts advance to regional competition

In an unprecedented season full of virtual meets and a boatload of questions, five of Legacy Dance and Gymnastics’ gymnasts are heading to the regional competition.
Adilynn Moore (Level 6), Hannah Evans (Silver), Faith Morris (Silver), McKenzie Heil (Gold) and Mackenzie Bruns (Gold) each posted qualifying scores and will represent Legacy at the upcoming event.
“It’s not super-duper hard to get a qualifying score to get to state because they want kids to get to state,” Legacy owner Janna Ryan said. “But getting it for regional is very difficult. They definitely up the ante.”
Ryan explained that gymnasts can qualify as individuals in one of four events: beam, floor, vault and bars. But at Legacy, they only do state and regional with an all around score, meaning every gymnast performs and gets scored on each category.
“All it takes it messing up on one event and your score goes out the window,” Ryan said.
The Legacy gymnasts could qualify for state at any of the meets they went to this season, and only five of them attained the score needed at state to advance to regional.
There were a lot of challenges that came with having a season this year, too. They couldn’t go to the gym and were forced to switch to classes via Zoom.
“We were very fortunate because we did have people who stuck with it,” Ryan said. “We had some kids who’s living rooms turned into jungle gyms.”
They still competed though, but the format was completely different this year. Legacy sometimes traveled to and competed in regular meets. Other times, they did what is called a virtual meet, where the competition is done from their home gym through Zoom or other video calling software.
“Our gymnasts got exposed to other gyms and other gymnasts they were competing against,” Ryan said. “And even other judges they weren’t used to being judged by.”
Those virtual meets were something Ryan hopes sticks around going forward. She said ideally, she’d like to see Legacy do three virtual meets and three in-person meets a year.
Even with how unorthodox the season was, Ryan is proud of the success Moore, Evans, Morris, Heil and Bruns found this year and advanced to regional.
“It says that even with (COVID-19), our program has really excelled this year,” Ryan said. “We have an excellent group of teen kinds, and we have exceptional coaches.
The Legacy gymnasts have been back in the gym for some time now, and many rallied around the program and continued going to classes even when they had to be held through Zoom.
To celebrate the dedication, Ryan had shirts printed out that said, “While they were distracted by the chaos, we stayed focused on our goals.”
They were handed out to those who were taking classes last February and still took classes through this February.
“It’s been a hard year, but the growth we’ve seen has made it worthwhile,” Ryan said.