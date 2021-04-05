Legacy Dance and Gymnastics gymnasts advance to regional competition

“We were very fortunate because we did have people who stuck with it,” Ryan said. “We had some kids who’s living rooms turned into jungle gyms.”

They still competed though, but the format was completely different this year. Legacy sometimes traveled to and competed in regular meets. Other times, they did what is called a virtual meet, where the competition is done from their home gym through Zoom or other video calling software.

“Our gymnasts got exposed to other gyms and other gymnasts they were competing against,” Ryan said. “And even other judges they weren’t used to being judged by.”

Those virtual meets were something Ryan hopes sticks around going forward. She said ideally, she’d like to see Legacy do three virtual meets and three in-person meets a year.

Even with how unorthodox the season was, Ryan is proud of the success Moore, Evans, Morris, Heil and Bruns found this year and advanced to regional.

“It says that even with (COVID-19), our program has really excelled this year,” Ryan said. “We have an excellent group of teen kinds, and we have exceptional coaches.