LEXINGTON — Lexington scored five runs in the sixth inning for a 9-8 comeback win over Hershland in Game 2 of a doubleheader in Lexington on Thursday.
Hershland scored three in the first, two in the third and three in the fourth to take a 8-3 lead into the fifth inning.
Pinnacle Bank then scored once in the fifth with the final blow coming in the sixth inning.
Ubaldo Anaya went 3-for-3 for Lexington, driving in a run and scoring a pair. Jesse Aarevato scored once and drove in two runs and Landen Johnson drove in three in the victory.
Kyler Cox went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Hershland while Kolton Hager went 1-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. Kobe Florom drove in two runs, going 2-for-2 at the plate.
Daven Naylor earned the win for Lexington in relief, while Hager took the loss for Hershland.
Lexington battered Hershland in the opening game of the doubleheader, winning 24-2.
Greysen Strauss earned the win on the mound for Lexington.
