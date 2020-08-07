Saturday’s event at the Lincoln County Raceway has been canceled in response to a heightened potential for the spread of COVID-19 the area this week.
Officials announced the move on the raceway’s Facebook page on Friday afternoon. It was a decision made after the West Central Health District increased the at-risk factor from moderate to elevated.
“The requirements for code orange (elevated) would be back to ‘no gatherings of 10 or more.’,” the post read. “With that said, we will have to unfortunately have to cancel this weekend’s event.”
IMCA modifieds, sports mods, stock, hobby stock and SP Compacts were scheduled to compete Saturday at the raceway.
The Facebook post did say that the weekend giveaway will still happen. Those who are interested in a student backpack can visit the raceway at 5015 W. Rodeo Road in North Platte between 1 to 5 p.m.
Individuals are asked to wear a face mask.
The raceway’s next event is set for Aug. 22.
