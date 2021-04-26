Lincoln County Raceway hosts season opener

The competition was fierce for top honors during the 2021 Lincoln County Raceway season opener Saturday evening in North Platte.
Earning elite accolades in Victory Lane were Dillon Schultz, Troy Bayne, Mikey Dancer, Tanner Clough and Ted Trumbo.
Starting on the inside of the second row, Schultz grabbed the lead early and never looked back to earn the IMCA Modified feature victory. Schultz weathered the storm of the first two corners to garner the lead and then win the race at the checkers. Stalking Schultz for much of the feature event was Brandon Clough, who tried to catfish around the low side of the track as well as test the waters on the cushion. He was forced to settle with runner-up honors. Staying up on the wheel for much of the feature after starting in the fourth row, Don Geist finished in third place.
Taking full advantage of the great starting position, Bayne was the winner of the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature. Bayne started on the pole after winning his heat race and cruised to the victory. Paul Donovan started on the outside of the front row and put forth a great challenge to Bayne during the early going of the feature and even had a few moments where a slide job through the corners gave him the lead before Bayne struck back. Donovan earned second place for his efforts in the feature event. Veteran wheelman Kerry Jones moved from his fifth row starting position to finish in third.
Dancer started his season off right by leading every lap of the IMCA Stock Car feature. Dancer hugged the bottom of the dirt oval, where his hot rod was working best all the way to the winners circle. Travis Demilt saw his consistency pay off big time in working the wheel to finish runner-up after starting on the outside of the second row. Starting on the front row, Mike Earll flexed the chassis of his hot rod to “three-wheel” his way to a podium finish.
Riding on the ragged edge, Clough rode the cushion the whole way to victory lane in the IMCA Hobby Stock feature after starting on the outside of the front row. Clough held off all challengers and led every lap of the feature. Coming from the inside of the second row, Zach Olmstead stayed among the leaders and surged his way to a runner-up finish. Coming in third was Jeromy Wagner, who started on the pole and held on for a podium finish.
Leading every lap of the heat race and feature event, Trumbo swept the IMCA Sport Compacts victories. Trumbo started on the outside of the front row and garnered the lead early. Kyle Filyaw drove into contention from starting on the outside of the second row. Filyaw put the pressure on Trumbo for the first segments of the feature and his efforts paid off in earning the second place check. Kala Carpenter had a great first race at Lincoln County raceway to finish in third. Carpenter started on the inside of the third row at the onset.
Racing action returns to Lincoln County Raceway at 7 p.m. May 8.
(Unofficial Results)
IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 54d-Dillon Schultz; 2. 20-Brandon Clough; 3. 10g-Don Geist; 4. 10t-Trevor Geist; 5. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 6. 3rw-Ronnie Wallace; 7. 12a-Ayden Steffens; 8. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 9. 55-Tony Schultz; 10. 848-Troy Douglas.
IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 2-Troy Bayne; 2. 1-Paul Donovan; 3. 12j-Kerry Jones; 4. B57-Brad Willox; 5. 20b-Brady Henderson; 6. 15d-Jacob Slough; 7. 69z-Zane Turner; 8. 24-Douglas Beaman; 9. 99k-Darick Lamberson; 10. 26-Marcus Florom.
IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 45-Mikey Dancer; 2. 5d-Travis Demilt; 3. 4-Mike Earll; 4. 09h-Bob Hoing; 5. 12az-Rick Maier; 6. 83z-Allen Zimmerman; 7. 11k-Kyle Clough; 8. 47-Russ Small Jr.
IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 20-Tanner Clough; 2. 98z-Zach Olmstead; 3. 29-Jeromy Wagner; 4. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 5. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 6. 45r-Riley Kort; 7. 77f-Mitchell Fischer; 8. 2m-Trent Matson; 9. 48-Jacob Thiem.
IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. T21-Ted Trumbo; 2. 7-Kyle Filyaw; 3. 06-Kala Carpenter; 4. 72j-Jess Egri; 5. L2-Lonnie Lenser.