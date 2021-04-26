Lincoln County Raceway hosts season opener

Dancer started his season off right by leading every lap of the IMCA Stock Car feature. Dancer hugged the bottom of the dirt oval, where his hot rod was working best all the way to the winners circle. Travis Demilt saw his consistency pay off big time in working the wheel to finish runner-up after starting on the outside of the second row. Starting on the front row, Mike Earll flexed the chassis of his hot rod to “three-wheel” his way to a podium finish.

Riding on the ragged edge, Clough rode the cushion the whole way to victory lane in the IMCA Hobby Stock feature after starting on the outside of the front row. Clough held off all challengers and led every lap of the feature. Coming from the inside of the second row, Zach Olmstead stayed among the leaders and surged his way to a runner-up finish. Coming in third was Jeromy Wagner, who started on the pole and held on for a podium finish.