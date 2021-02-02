Lincoln Pius X sweeps North Platte

Gracie Haneborg led the North Platte girls with 15 points, and the Bulldogs dropped 18 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Class A No. 1 Lincoln Pius X in a 61-39 loss Tuesday night in North Platte.
“I thought our effort was really good, but I thought, offensively especially, we tried too hard,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “We tried to make the great play every single time that we touched the ball, and we never really gave ourselves a chance to get a rhythm. Sometimes in a big game, you can try too hard, and you can kind of see that in the first half.”
Lincoln Pius X (15-0) used a mixture of its size on defense and its sharpshooting on offense in the first quarter to build a lead. Adison Markowski made back-to-back 3s breaking a 4-4 tie, and she later hit another 3 to push the Thunderbolts to a 13-5 advantage.
Alexis Markowski used her 6-foot-3 height to prevent any inside shots on defense. It was a large part of why North Platte had trouble scoring in the first three quarters. And offensively, she finished the game with 24 points.
“They’re a great team,” Hammond said. “The Markowski girl is a very good player. Probably the most dominant girl in Nebraska right now. And they have good players around her.”
Lincoln Pius X took a 20-8 lead at the end of the first following a 7-0 run. That dominance continued into the second, as the Thunderbolts jumped out to a 13-0 run to push the score to 33-8.
North Platte put its only points on the board in a run capped by a Kylie Harvey 3, but Alexis Markowski scored under the basket to make it 35-13.
Lincoln Pius X’s offense ran through Markowski in the third, as she scored six of the Thunderbolts’ 13. North Platte’s scored just eight, and Abby Orr led the team with half of those points.
The Bulldogs found their offensive rhythm in an 18-point fourth quarter led by Haneborg’s six made free throws, but the deficit was too great to overcome. Lincoln Pius X added 13 in the fourth and took the 61-39 win on the road.
“It’s a good learning opportunity,” Hammond said. “(It’s) a chance to play against a top-level team and know what that feels like. It’s going to happen again. When we get to district play, we’re going to play against top-level teams. Knowing what that feels like and having an understanding now of what we have to do to be a little bit better prepared for that is a big deal.”
BOYS
Pius X 84, North Platte 33
Four Lincoln Pius X players scored in double-digits as the Thunderbolts defeated the North Platte boys 84-33 on Tuesday in North Platte.
The Bulldogs held the lead once early in the fourth quarter when Luke Zimbelman’s free throw put North Platte ahead 3-2. Lincoln Pius took the lead with a 3, which started a 15-point run.
River Johnston hit a 3 and Ryan Kaminski made a jumper to try and get something going, but Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Hastreiter closed out the first with a dunk to make it a 19-8 game.
North Platte struggled to find the basket in the second, only scoring nine. The Thunderbolts, however, used a game-high 28-point frame to take a 47-17 lead at halftime.
Lincoln Pius X added 21 in the third, while North Platte scored 15, fueled by Zimbelman’s seven. He finished with a team-high 12. Kaminski tacked on nine and Kade Mohr dropped seven.
Girls
Lincoln Pius X (61)
Alexis Markowski 24, Adison Markowski 12, Leah Mach 6, Charlee Hagedorn 5, Aly Woita 5, Jillian Aschoff 4, Lily Hodge 3, Miriam Miller 2.
North Platte (39)
Gracie Haneborg 15, Abby Orr 9, Carly Purdy 7, Kylie Harvey 6, Baileigh Pack 2.
Boys
Lincoln Pius X (84)
Charlie Hoiberg 17, Sam Hoiberg 16, Jack Hastreiter 13, Jack Greisen 11, Sam Hastreiter 9, Blake Daberkow 9, Jackson Kessler 5, Tommy Dworak 2, Joshua Hall 2.
North Platte (33)