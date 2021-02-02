Lincoln Pius X sweeps North Platte

Gracie Haneborg led the North Platte girls with 15 points, and the Bulldogs dropped 18 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Class A No. 1 Lincoln Pius X in a 61-39 loss Tuesday night in North Platte.

“I thought our effort was really good, but I thought, offensively especially, we tried too hard,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “We tried to make the great play every single time that we touched the ball, and we never really gave ourselves a chance to get a rhythm. Sometimes in a big game, you can try too hard, and you can kind of see that in the first half.”

Lincoln Pius X (15-0) used a mixture of its size on defense and its sharpshooting on offense in the first quarter to build a lead. Adison Markowski made back-to-back 3s breaking a 4-4 tie, and she later hit another 3 to push the Thunderbolts to a 13-5 advantage.

Alexis Markowski used her 6-foot-3 height to prevent any inside shots on defense. It was a large part of why North Platte had trouble scoring in the first three quarters. And offensively, she finished the game with 24 points.

“They’re a great team,” Hammond said. “The Markowski girl is a very good player. Probably the most dominant girl in Nebraska right now. And they have good players around her.”