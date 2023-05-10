PAXTON — Sandhills Valley thrower Tad Dimmitt is confident he can win state titles in both shot put and discus if he can repeat his throws from the District D8 Meet in Paxton again.

The defending Class D state champion in shot put threw a 56 feet, 5 inches on Wednesday, a throw that was further than state-title throw a year ago.

And his final throw in discus, a 156-3, would have placed him fourth in Omaha last season. Either way, Dimmitt will have a chance to compete for both throwing titles at Omaha Burke next week after punching his ticket to the state competition.

“I was definitely off to a rough start,” Dimmitt said. “Not the start any thrower ever wants, but I preach last throw, best throw, and that’s what I did in both. I got both the facility records and a good spot at state.”

Dimmitt scratched both of his first two throws in the discus finals after both throws went out of bounds, meaning his final throw would determine if he would make it to state or not.

“I definitely slowed down my technique because I fouled out the last time I was here, and I wasn’t going to let that happen again,” Dimmitt said.

Dimmitt said his performance in the District D8 Meet was exactly what he needed going into state as a confidence booster.

“I feel very confident,” Dimmitt said. “This was definitely an emotional boost that I needed. I was definitely in a slump for a long time, so it’s great to get a good throw out and get a good seed for state.”

Dimmitt wasn’t the only Telegraph-area athlete to punch his ticket to state on Wednesday.

Brady’s Dillon Miller said he’s feeling looser than he has in recent weeks, and he’s ready to compete at state after qualifying in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay.

Miller had the fastest time in the 100 prelims but came in second in the finals with a time of 10.68 seconds, narrowly losing to Overton’s William Kuhlhanek by 0.01 seconds.

He then beat Kuhlhanek in the 200 with a time of 21.48 seconds. Both runners qualified for state.

“The last couple of years, I get really nervous,” Miller said. “I feel like I don’t prepare myself as good, so I’m planning on preparing myself a lot better, running a lot looser and going out and have fun.”

Mullen’s Tierston Moore had the fastest time in the 100 hurdles prelims, with her 15.86 seconds breaking her older sister’s facility record. She ended up losing to Sandhills/Thedford’s Dayle Haake in the finals, but still qualified for state with the runner-up finish.

“My goal is the same as everyone else’s goal,” Moore said. “To win and to do as good as I can.”

Other boys winners include Anselmo-Merna’s Peter Nuvoloni in the 400, Paxton’s Rylin Johns in the 800 and 1,600, Mullen’s Kyle Finney in the 3,200, Mullen’s Clayton Moore in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, the Brady 4x100 relay team, the Mullen 4x400 relay team, the Paxton 4x800 relay team, Ansley-Litchfield’s Luke Bailey in high jump, Elm Creek’s Lucas Hodges in pole vault, Kulhanek in long jump and Twin Loup’s Justin Folkers in triple jump.

Other girls winners include Sandhills/Thedford’s Tenley Rasmussen in the 100, Overton’s Adysen McCarter in the 200 and triple jump, SEM’s Taryn Arbuthnot in the 400 and high jump, Sandhills/Thedford’s Taylor Weber in the 800, Mullen’s Peyton Paxton in the 1,600 and the 3,200, Brady’s Payton Stienike in the 300 hurdles, the Sandhills/Thedford 4x100 relay team, the Sandhills/Thedford 4x400 relay team, the Elm Creek 4x800 relay team, Paxton’s Audrey Holm in shot put and discus, Twin Loup’s Alexis Mauler in pole vault and Twin Loup’s Elsie Ottun in long jump.