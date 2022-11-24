Local lakes will be getting some water

Well, the big news this week has to do with water. I hear the work at Lake Ogallala, the Keystone Diversion Dam and the NPPD canal is wrapping up, and we may have water flowing this way by Monday. That is good news! Water should be flowing into Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney in a week or so.

Fishing at Lake McConaughy has been best in the upper reaches of the lake in the midchannel areas, 15 to 25 feet of water. Big Mac’s water level is about 42% full. I think the level will stay relatively steady as they begin to release water back into Lake Ogallala.

As I referenced above, Lake Ogallala will be getting some water next week. As soon as the lake fills, there will be water flowing into the NPPD canal and down the North Platte River. Things will be getting back to normal.

Sutherland Reservoir inlet should see some inflows next week. Lake levels are down a bit and holding about where it was last week. There are a few anglers at the inlet, and fishers are catching an occasional walleye or wiper, but there's not much fishing activity on the main lake.

The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp is closed so repairs to the boat ramp can continue. Repairs are expected to take until next week, depending on weather conditions. All other access points at Sutherland Reservoir will remain open. Most of the current boating activity seems to be associated with duck and goose hunters.

There has been very little boating activity at Lake Maloney this week. The lake’s water level is still down several feet and boat ramps are all but dry. There should be a little water flowing at the inlet by the end of next week. I have seen a few anglers testing the water near the outlet in the evening, but the action has been slow. More waterfowl are using the lake as an evening roost.

If you feel the need to go fishing, don’t forget about our Interstate lakes. Birdwood Lake just had some trout stocked in it. That would be a good place to wet a line. Hershey Lake and Iron Horse Lake here at North Platte can provide some enjoyable fishing, and the temperatures for the weekend make that sound like a viable outdoor option.

Deer hunting has been a story unto itself. The firearm deer season is done for 2022. I don’t have any official numbers from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission yet, but from the check stations I have talked with, the total number of deer brought in has been lower than previous years … in some cases one half to one third of totals in years past. It will be February or so before the numbers are tallied. We still have the muzzleloading and antlerless late season to get through before the total number of deer taken can be finalized.

Don’t forget about the fall turkey season. It is still going and runs to the end of January 2023, so there is a lot of time to go. I saw a couple of flocks moving in pastures as I drove back and forth to where I was deer hunting last week. It may be too late to get a turkey for your Thanksgiving table, but Nebraska’s fall turkey permit allows you to take two birds of either sex. Turkeys are beginning to gather in their larger winter flocks, so hunting should become even more interesting.

Have a great holiday week outdoors!