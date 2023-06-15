Saddle bronc rider Jake Finlay is used to the welcoming crowd of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

He’s even won the saddle bronc event a couple of times, though if you ask him, he couldn’t really remember the years. But all his time out on the rodeo circuit after he left his home country years ago has led him to making yet another pit stop in North Platte, where he hopes to win even more money.

Finlay is a gifted rider from Australia and is currently ranked No. 48 in the world, according to prorodeo.com. At one point, he finished as high as No. 17 in the standings.

He doesn’t come from a rodeo family though. He lived on a ranch with his family growing up, so he was always around horses.

“My dad never rodeoed, but we were always around horses and whatnot, and all my friends did,” Finlay said.

When asked what made him want to rodeo in the first place, Finlay said he was “too lazy to work and too honest to steal.”

His family supported his decision, and in high school, Finlay came to the United States to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo.

He moved to the United States to compete in rodeo in college. He went to Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Finlay said seeing the horses and the money that was in the rodeo scene made him want to stay and pursue rodeo as a career.

“I’ve been riding professionally for seven to eight years now,” Finlay said. “I’ve been over here for eight years, so as soon as I got over here, I went pro.”

Finlay makes the journey to North Platte every year for the Buffalo Bill. He calls it a great rodeo, and he wants to make it back here every year to support the rodeo committee, especially after seeing the Wild West Arena empty in 2020.

“It’s a great rodeo,” Finlay said. “It was a shame to have to see them not sell any tickets the COVID(-19) year, so I always try to come back and support them. They’re a really good committee and the best hospitality around.”

This year, he didn’t get the best score on his horse, Homecoming, but he did finish in the top three after the second day of the rodeo.

Finlay said he drew a good horse, but he made some mistakes that cost him the win. He said the horse helped him recover.

“I was just a little slow off the start, and then I wasn’t handling my rein real well, but that horse was really good,” Finlay said. “Kind of pretty forgiving.”

Bareback riding

1. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 81 points on 623 Nutrena’s Pebbles;

2. Ty Breuer, Manda, N.D. 73;

No other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling 1. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 3.8 seconds;

2. (tie) Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo., Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., and Jeremy Burkhalter, Humble, Texas 4.4 each.

Tie-down roping

1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M. 7.8 seconds;

2. Cash Hooper, Carlsbad, N.M. 7.9;

3. (tie) Marcos Costa, Iretama, Brazil and Nolan Richie, Bristol, S.D. 8.2 each.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, Australia 81.5 on 557 Homecoming;

2. Taylor Tupper, St. Onge, S.D. 71;

3. Tate Thybo, Belle Fourche, S.D. 67.

No other qualified rides.

Breakaway roping

1. Jessica McMaster, Madison, Kan. 2.7 seconds;

2. Tanegai Zilverberg, Holabird, S.D. 3.0;

3. Shai Shcaefer, Lake Creek, Texas 3.3;

4. Jacey Milligan, Torrington, Wyo. 3.4.

Team roping

1. JC Yeahquo, Mandaree, N.D./LJ Yeahquo, Mandaree, N.D. 5.2 seconds;

2. Kellan Johnson, Casper, Wyo./Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo. 5.5.

3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 5.7;

4. (tie) Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas/Landen Glenn, McAlester, Okla. and Jade Schmidt, Rapid City, S.D./Conner Herren, Crooks, S.D. 5.8 each.

Barrel racing

1. Ivy Hurst, Springer, Okla. 17.74 seconds;

2. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 17.75;

3. Peyton Stepanoff, Sarasota, Fla. 17.78;

4. Sadie Wolaver, Weatherford, Okla. 17.82.

Bull riding

No qualified rides.