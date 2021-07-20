The second annual Buffalo Bill Brawl Amateur Boxing Tournament returns to North Platte on Saturday and Sunday at the D&N Event Center.

Hundreds of boxers, ages 8 to 78 in amateur and elite divisions, will head to North Platte beginning Friday to compete for the Buffalo Bill Brawl Title.

Saturday will have two sessions. The first is from noon to 4 p.m., and the second is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday is the championship rounds, and that will start at noon.

There will be a beer garden provided by NebraskaLand Days, merchandise and other vendors, and concessions provided by the Prodigy softball team.

Tickets are $20 and kids 10 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite or online at playnorthplatte.com/bbbrawl, or at the door.

North Platte hosted the first tournament last year in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, but this year, those restrictions are lifted.