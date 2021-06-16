Buffalo Bill Rodeo returns with enthusiastic fans in attendance

NORTH PLATTE — After last year, with no fans for three-quarters of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, another piece of normalcy came back to the world: the rodeo, with fans in the stands.

The first night of the 2021 Buffalo Bill Rodeo kicked off, with cowboys grateful to be rodeoing and enthusiastic fans thankful to be in the stands.

Things may be opening up in the U.S., but Canadian saddle bronc rider Layton Green, who is usually rodeoing in Alberta this time of year, made his first trip to North Platte because there have been no Canadian rodeos yet this year.

The 2017 Canadian saddle bronc riding champion scored 85 points on Beutler and Son’s Pop a Top to take the lead after the first night of rodeo.

The ride “sure was a lot of fun,” the 27-year-old cowboy said. “I went with the game plan to get a good spur-out, and it worked out. She went right down the bucking chutes jumping and kicking. She was a really good horse and I was lucky to have her.”

Normally, Green would be rodeoing in Alberta right now, but with no rodeos, he’s in the States. A few Canada rodeos are starting to come back, and he plans on going back for the big ones, but for now, he’s in the U.S.