Elwood cowboy draws stubborn steer after quitting teaching to rodeo full time

Sometimes it comes down to the luck of the draw.
That’s what Reed Kraeger experienced with a young, stubborn steer on Wednesday during the opening night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.
The Elwood resident battled the animal that put up a fight for 18 seconds before he was able to pull it during his run in the steer wrestling competition.
“That one tonight obviously wasn’t very good,” Kraeger said. “It ran hard then stopped. Then it ran backwards.
“You’ve got to use momentum in bulldogging and when (the steer) is going backwards, you don’t have any,” Kraeger said. “It’s awfully hard to do. You can’t do it very fast anyway.”
It is a lesson on the rodeo circuit for an individual who was delivering them just a few months ago.
Kraeger has made the move this summer to a full-time rodeo competitor after running the circuit part-time as an agriculture teacher in the Elwood Public School system.
“To be honest with you, I made a deal with my wife,” the 26-year-old said of his move. “I could do it if I taught for four years. That way if I go back to teacher, I have the experience.
“I want to do (the rodeo) as long as I can,” Kraeger said. “At some point I’m going to go back to teaching in the classroom. I just want to do this as long as my body will let me compete at a high level.”
Kraeger took up steer wrestling when he was still in high school. His father competed in the sport and his brother, Hoyt, ran during slack Wednesday morning in North Platte.
Kraeger was ranked in the Top 35 spots in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standings in steer wrestling in each of the past two years before he had to quit late in the summer to go back to teaching.
He came into Wednesday ranked 50th this year.
“We haven’t had very may rodeos so far (this summer) and I can’t go to very many over the winter,” the Weeping Water native said. “We’re just getting into it now and we’ll get going and start climbing.”
That includes a stretch of five rodeos over the next four days, a stretch that starts Friday in North Dakota.
How does that work week compare to the one he had in education?
“It’s hard to say. It depends on the day,” Kraeger said with a laugh. “A day like this when you draw a steer like that, it makes a guaranteed paycheck feel pretty good. But I’d rather win a dollar than earn a dollar to be honest with you.”
He said he became a teacher because he wanted to make a difference.
“One of the platforms you can do that on is education,” Kraeger said. “I just fell into that role (as a teacher) and enjoyed it.”
His former students are still in his thoughts, and his social media mentions.
“I already have them Facebooking me and all kinds of stuff,” Kraeger said. “So I don’t think I’m going to get off that easy.”
Leaders after the first performance
Buffalo Bill Rodeo
Bareback riding
Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN 86.5 points
Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND 84.5
Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, MN 84
Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, MN 76
Steer wrestling
Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, OK 4.3 seconds;
Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, NE 4.7;
Joe Nelson, Watford City, ND 4.8;
Kalane Anders, Bayard, NE 7.5
Tie-down roping
Weldon Watson, Huntsville, Texas 8.6 seconds;
Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 10.1;
Tyson Arledge, Milano, Texas 19.2;
no other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc riding
Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 85 points
Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 84;
Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 83
Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, Texas 78.
Breakaway roping
Kayla Otto, Marshall, Minn. 3.1;
Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo. 12.4
Lacy Dunsmore, River Falls, Wisc. 12.8
Katie Bell, Wahasso, Minn. 13.0
Team roping
Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla./Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas 7.2 seconds;
Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D./Jett Hillman, McAlester, Oka. 16.0;
No other qualified runs.