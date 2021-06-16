Elwood cowboy draws stubborn steer after quitting teaching to rodeo full time

Sometimes it comes down to the luck of the draw.

That’s what Reed Kraeger experienced with a young, stubborn steer on Wednesday during the opening night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

The Elwood resident battled the animal that put up a fight for 18 seconds before he was able to pull it during his run in the steer wrestling competition.

“That one tonight obviously wasn’t very good,” Kraeger said. “It ran hard then stopped. Then it ran backwards.

“You’ve got to use momentum in bulldogging and when (the steer) is going backwards, you don’t have any,” Kraeger said. “It’s awfully hard to do. You can’t do it very fast anyway.”

It is a lesson on the rodeo circuit for an individual who was delivering them just a few months ago.

Kraeger has made the move this summer to a full-time rodeo competitor after running the circuit part-time as an agriculture teacher in the Elwood Public School system.

“To be honest with you, I made a deal with my wife,” the 26-year-old said of his move. “I could do it if I taught for four years. That way if I go back to teacher, I have the experience.