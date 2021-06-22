Five find winner’s circle at Dawson Co. Raceway

Honoring a former racer and die-hard fan, the competitors at Dawson County Raceway fought to reach the winners circle on Fred Beardsley Memorial Night on Sunday in Lexington.

Standing atop the podium were some returners as well as several newcomers in Colton Osborn, Brandon Spanjer, Mike Nichols, Tyler Barribo and Justin Schmidt.

Osborn walked away with the victory in the IMCA Modified Feature. He started on the outside of the second row and was fifth overall at the end of the first lap when he started his climb to the front. It was during the eighth lap that Osborn powered his way into the lead to earn the victory. Chaz Baca, the current IMCA National Points leader, moved up from his third row starting position to be among the leaders from the onset and remain near the front to earn second place accolades. Early leader Dillon Schultz started on the inside of the second row and led the first eight laps before he relinquished the lead. Schultz stayed among the lead group and was rewarded for his efforts with a third place finish. Jacob Wolsleben moved up from eighth to fourth and Bryan Herrick increased his position two spots from the start to finish fifth overall.