Five find winner’s circle at Dawson Co. Raceway

Honoring a former racer and die-hard fan, the competitors at Dawson County Raceway fought to reach the winners circle on Fred Beardsley Memorial Night on Sunday in Lexington.
Standing atop the podium were some returners as well as several newcomers in Colton Osborn, Brandon Spanjer, Mike Nichols, Tyler Barribo and Justin Schmidt.
Osborn walked away with the victory in the IMCA Modified Feature. He started on the outside of the second row and was fifth overall at the end of the first lap when he started his climb to the front. It was during the eighth lap that Osborn powered his way into the lead to earn the victory. Chaz Baca, the current IMCA National Points leader, moved up from his third row starting position to be among the leaders from the onset and remain near the front to earn second place accolades. Early leader Dillon Schultz started on the inside of the second row and led the first eight laps before he relinquished the lead. Schultz stayed among the lead group and was rewarded for his efforts with a third place finish. Jacob Wolsleben moved up from eighth to fourth and Bryan Herrick increased his position two spots from the start to finish fifth overall.
Being in the right spot at the right time paid off dearly for Brandon Spanjer, who cruised to the victory in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature. He avoided the lap one incidents and prospered greatly on the re-start by riding into the lead, a position that he held throughout the feature. Starting on the outside of the fourth row, Jacob Olmstead took a few laps to maneuver through traffic into second place. Looking to return to the podium, Robbie Thome worked through traffic with ease after he started in the fifth row when the green flag was dropped. Thome was fifth for the first four laps before he weaved through traffic into fourth place. One lap later, he moved into third place. Dane Martindale and Troy Bayne earned fourth and fifth place accolades in the feature.
Coming from deep in the field, Mike Nichols weathered the storm of heavy hitters to earn the checkered flag at the end of the IMCA Stock Car Feature. Nichols started in the fourth row and was testing the waters on the bottom of the race track as well as using the cushion to his advantage to be among the lead group during the first five laps. He exchanged the lead a couple times during the five laps prior to the halfway point, where he scored the lead for good. Cale Osborn drove his way onto the podium by taking over the second place position on the white flag lap and finishing as the runner-up. Early leader Jeff Whiting led for the first five laps as he set a blistering pace for fellow racers to chase. Whiting relinquished the lead soon thereafter, but he stayed among the podium finishers to earn a bronze medal finish. Bo Egge and Steve Aitken were credited with fourth and fifth place.
Starting up front and staying up front was the formula for success for Tyler Barribo to earn the victory in the IMCA Hobby Stock feature event. Barribo started the feature on the outside of the front row and never trailed to earn the win. Hot on his tail after working through heavy traffic was Zach Olmstead. He started the feature on the outside of the fifth row when the green flag was dropped and was up to second place by the end of the second lap. Olmstead tried to take the lead but was forced to settle with second place overall. Tanner Jones, saw his hard work pay off with a third place finish. Dillon Thompson and Wallace’s Tanner Clough finished fourth and fifth overall.
Justin Schmidt of Grand Island cruised to victory lane at the end of the IMCA Sport Compact feature. He rocketed to the front from his third row starting position in the early going and walked away the winner. Having a stellar night, Jordan Encinger saw his efforts pay off after he started on the front row and stayed among the leaders throughout the feature event to finish second overall. After winning the feature this past week, Kaden Dady stayed up on the wheel and built on the momentum to earn a podium finish in third place overall. Making his debut at Dawson County Raceway, Merle Johnsen earned a fourth-place finish. Close behind Johnsen was Robert Clanton in fifth place overall.
Racing action returns to Dawson County Raceway at 6 p.m. Sunday with the gates opening at 3:30 p.m.
(Unofficial Results)
» IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. 75jr-Chaz Baca; 3. 54d-Dillon Schultz; 4. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 5. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 6. 50-Scott Smith; 7. 85-Brandon Leonard; 8. 12a-Ayden Steffens; 9. 71-Andrew Dillenburg.
» IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 19xx-Brandon Spanjer; 2. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 3. 1t-Robbie Thome; 4. 27-Dane Martindale; 5. 2-Troy Bayne; 6. 14-Tony Acierno; 7. 69z-Zane Turner; 8. Z28-Ty Weidner; 9. 20b-Brady Henderson; 10. 68-Craig Howard.
» IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 63-Mike Nichols; 2. 6c-Cale Osborn; 3. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 4. 1x-Bo Egge; 5. 7a-Steve Aitken; 6. 11-Kyle Clough; 7. 50-Scott Smith; 8. 97x-Ondre Rexford; 9. 45-Mikey Dancer; 10. 24-Bob Chalupa.
» IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 14jr-Tyler Barribo; 2. 98z-Zach Olmstead; 3. 12t-Tanner Jones; 4. 11-Dillon Thompson; 5. 20-Tanner Clough; 6. 45r-Riley Kort; 7. 14j-Jordan Barribo; 8. 7w-Will Doudney; 9. 46-Josh Weekley; 10. 1s-Hunter Smith.
» IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 29e-Justin Schmidt; 2. 23en-Jordan Encinger; 3. 84d-Kaden Dady; 4. 07-Merle Johnsen; 5. 74x-Robert Clanton; 6. 12-Steve Moock; 7. 7c-Chad Carlson; 8. 11x-Angela Witherwax; 9. 47L-John Lee.