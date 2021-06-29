Five weather the storm at Dawson County Raceway

Perseverance paid off for the fans that stuck out the storm at Dawson County Raceway, as the racers got an amazingly fast track to put on a show Sunday evening in Lexington.

Scoring the victories were Dylan Sherfick, Robbie Thome, Cale Osborn, Zach Olmstead and Justin Schmidt.

Starting deep in the field when the green flag was waved, Dylan Sherfick got to the front of the IMCA Modified Feature and scored the victory. Sherfick started on the outside of the fifth row and drove to second overall on the fourth lap, and then went one step further to the lead on the seventh lap. Sherfick led the final nine laps to earn the victory.

After nearly getting caught up in a first lap incident, Colton Osborn was heavy on the loud pedal as he drove into the top five at the end of the third lap and to climbed into the runner-up position at the halfway point. Early leader Ayden Steffens set a blistering pace at the onset of the feature event. Steffens started on the outside of the second row and led the first six laps of the feature. Steffens stayed up on the wheel and was rewarded with a podium finish in third place overall. Scott Smith and Bryan Herrick rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth place overall.