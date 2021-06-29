Five weather the storm at Dawson County Raceway

Perseverance paid off for the fans that stuck out the storm at Dawson County Raceway, as the racers got an amazingly fast track to put on a show Sunday evening in Lexington.
Scoring the victories were Dylan Sherfick, Robbie Thome, Cale Osborn, Zach Olmstead and Justin Schmidt.
Starting deep in the field when the green flag was waved, Dylan Sherfick got to the front of the IMCA Modified Feature and scored the victory. Sherfick started on the outside of the fifth row and drove to second overall on the fourth lap, and then went one step further to the lead on the seventh lap. Sherfick led the final nine laps to earn the victory.
After nearly getting caught up in a first lap incident, Colton Osborn was heavy on the loud pedal as he drove into the top five at the end of the third lap and to climbed into the runner-up position at the halfway point. Early leader Ayden Steffens set a blistering pace at the onset of the feature event. Steffens started on the outside of the second row and led the first six laps of the feature. Steffens stayed up on the wheel and was rewarded with a podium finish in third place overall. Scott Smith and Bryan Herrick rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth place overall.
Leading the laps that mattered the most has become a trademark for Robbie Thome at Dawson County Raceway. Thome led the final three laps to earn the checkered flag in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature. Thome started the feature on the outside of the fourth row and was outside the podium positions for the first half of the feature event. Thome charged forward in the final laps as he went from third to first in two laps to hold ship and score the victory.
Racing with a sense of urgency in hopes of not getting caught in any accidents in the early laps, Jacob Olmstead drove with gumption to move from his fourth row starting position to third place when the green flag was dropped. Olmstead advanced into second on lap four and one lap later became the leader, a place he stayed until Thome on a late re-start used the cushion to his advantage and drove around Olmstead on the outside. Olmstead was forced to settle with runner-up accolades. Troy Bayne was up on the wheel early as well. Bayne drove from his third row starting spot into second place for the first three laps of the feature. He stayed among the lead group and earned third place honors. Zane Turner and Brady Henderson were the fourth and fifth across the finish line.
Working his way to the front weaving through traffic, Cale Osborn scored the IMCA Stock Car feature victory. Osborn started out on the inside of the fourth row and drove his way into the top five on the second lap and to second place on the sixth lap. During the final four laps, Osborn went two-wheeling as well and lived to tell about it in the winners circle.
Hot on his tail during the final two laps, Mike Nichols put pressure, but it wasn’t enough as Nichols was forced to settle with second place accolades. Nichols started in the sixth row and worked through traffic. Casey Woken turned the tides and made his way onto the podium. Woken didn’t make it into the top 10 until the feature was over half over. He ended up in third place for the final two laps. Steve Aitken and Ondre Rexford earned fourth and fifth place paydays for their efforts in the feature.
On a mission, Zach Olmstead drove his way to win the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature. Olmstead started the feature in the fifth row and worked through traffic to get to the front. Coming from the fourth row inside starting position, Tyler Barribo was in the middle of the lead pack for much of the feature until he drove to second place on the final lap. Hunter Smith drove his way onto the podium in third as a result of his consistency throughout the feature event. Riley Kort and Tanner Clough used their experience to fly around the tacky track to take home fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Justin Schmidt crossed the finish line first in the IMCA Sport Compact feature event. Schmidt started the feature on the inside of the third row and stayed among the lead group until the final laps, where he passed runner-up Christian Destefano to earn the big pay day. Destefano ran up front for much of the feature only to be passed during the final laps and he recovered to earn runner-up accolades. Steve Moock placed third overall in the feature. Robert Clanton and Chad Carlson were the fourth and fifth place honorees.
(Unofficial Results)
» IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 66D-Dylan Sherfick; 2. 50c-Colton Osborn; 3. 12A-Ayden Steffens; 4. 50-Scott Smith; 5. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 6. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 7. 50s-Kale Smith; 8. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 9. 4p-Dave Pedersen; 10. 0-Kyle Rohleder.
» IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 1T-Robbie Thome; 2. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 3. 2-Troy Bayne; 4. 69z-Zane Turner; 5. 20b-Brady Henderson; 6. 17m-Brianna Maughlin; 7. 12j-Kerry Jones; 8. 68-Craig Howard; 9. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 10. 11f-Devon Meixner.
» IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 6c-Cale Osborn; 2. 63-Mike Nichols; 3. 35jw-Casey Woken; 4. 97x-Ondre Rexford; 5. 7a-Steve Aitken; 6. 24-Bob Chalupa; 7. 19-Dana Morgan; 8. 5d-Travis Demilt; 9. 3z-Zach Canas; 10. 50-Scott Smith.
» IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 98z-Zach Olmstead; 2. 14jr-Tyler Barribo; 3. 1s-Hunter Smith; 4. 45r-Riley Kort; 5. 20-Tanner Clough; 6. 14j-Jordan Barribo; 7. 11-Dillon Thompson; 8. 14-Rileigh Flohrs; 9. 77f-Mitchell Fischer; 10. 8j-Levi Jones.
» IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 29e-Justin Schmidt; 2. 71c-Christian Destefano; 3. 12-Steve Moock; 4. 74x-Robert Clanton; 5. 7c-Chad Carlson; 6. 11x-Angela Witherwax; 7. 47L-John Lee; 8. 84d-Kaden Dady; 9. 23en-Jordan Encinger.