The Idaho Falls Bandits topped the FNBO Nationals seniors 9-3 Saturday at the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Tournament.

Andrew Brosius and Caden Joneson scored on a Blaise Zeiler double in the seventh inning and Landan Greeno scored on a Joneson sacrifice in the fifth for FNBO's runs.

Zeiler, Greeno and Brosius collected all three of North Platte's hits in the game.

Rayce Moerke took the loss for North Platte on the mound. He allowed five runs — three earned — on seven hits in four innings. Jordan Yonkers gave up four runs — three earned — on six hits in three innings of work.

On Friday night, the CBC Post 2 Oilers scored one in the eighth inning to beat FNBO 4-3.

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but North Platte responded with two of their own in the third.

Jack Polk scored on a Carsen Johnson double and Johnson later scored on a Tristen Beyer single.

After allowing a run in the top of the fourth, the Nationals once again tied the game in the bottom of the frame when Zeiler stole home.

Carter Kelley took the loss on the mound, giving up one run on two hits with a strikeout in one inning of work. Joneson allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 and Ty Robinson allowed two runs on one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Polk led at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

FNBO fell 18-3 on Thursday to 5 Points Bank Chiefs.