The FNBO Nationals opened up a 6-2 lead in the second half of a doubleheader and held on to win 6-5 to split a doubleheader Thursday against Norfolk.

Carter Kelley opened the scoring in the second inning, coming home on a groundout to give North Platte a 1-0 lead. Norfolk matched it in the top half of the third to tie the game.

However, Blaise Zeiler scored on an error and Jack Polk scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the third to give North Platte a 3-1 lead.

Ty Haneborg's single scored Andrew Brosius in the fourth inning to give FNBO a 4-1 lead and Polk scored on a balk in the fifth to give North Platte a 5-2 lead.

Haneborg scored on a Caden Joneson double in the sixth, which would prove to be the winner.

Norfolk would score three unearned runs in the seventh.

Tristen Beyer earned the win for North Platte, allowing 5 runs — just one earned —on 10 hits while striking out six. Kelley earned a save in with two outs in the seventh inning.

FNBO fell to Norfolk 10-2 in the opening game of the doubleheader. Ty Robinson took the loss, allowing six runs — three earned — on six hits with a strikeout in three innings of work.

Brosius and Kelley scored FNBO's two runs.