Frenier, Spanjer, Osborn, Olmstead, Schmidt win at Dawson County Raceway

Getting off to a fast start to the season, Cale Osborn held off all challenges to earn the top honors in the IMCA Stock Car feature. Osborn started in the third row and jumped into the lead early on and was the first to the finish line against a loaded field of competitors. Casey Woken put all sorts of pressure on Osborn throughout the feature but couldn’t move past Osborn, and Woken settled with runner-up accolades. Colin Heim started out on the inside of the fourth row and worked his way into contention to see his efforts pay off when he crossed the finish line in third place. Mike Nichols of and Chris Heim finished fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Starting on the inside of the second row, Zach Olmstead worked his magic into the lead on the first lap and never looked back to claim the victory in the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature. Starting in the fourth row and getting caught up in early traffic, Tanner Jones recovered from his less than ideal spot in the early laps to move inside the top five on the fifth lap and into the runner-up position with just four laps remaining. Making a valiant return to Dawson County Raceway, Dillon Thompson earned third place accolades. Thompson started in the third row and was in the lead group for much of the contest, especially when his veteran skills paid off dearly when he moved from fifth to third on the final lap to earn a podium finish. Earning accolades for their efforts, Mitchell Fischer and Claton Peters were fourth and fifth overall.