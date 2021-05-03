Frenier, Spanjer, Osborn, Olmstead, Schmidt win at Dawson County Raceway

Being faster than lightning was the formula for success at Dawson County Raceway’s S&W Auto Parts “NAPA” Night on Sunday in Lexington.
Starting the season off right by punching their tickets to the winners circle were Jeremy Frenier, Brandon Spanjer, Cale Osborn, Zach Olmstead and Justin Schmidt.
Jeremy Frenier started out in the third row of the IMCA Modified Feature and worked his way into the lead on the third lap and never trailed again on his way to claiming the victory. Colton Osborn started in the third row as well and did his best to try and run the cushion, but scored a runner-up finish. Dillon Schultz started the feature on the outside of the third row and didn’t race his way onto the podium until the final two laps. Schultz was in fourth place for much of the feature before he slipped into third place, past fourth-place finisher Jacob Wolsleben.
Leading from the beginning until the end, Brandon Spanjer cruised to the IMCA Northern Sport Modified feature victory. Spanjer started in the second row and took advantage of driving in clean air to score the win. Moving up methodically, Robbie Thome bided his time from his fourth row starting position to move to third place at the halfway point of the feature. Just three laps later, Thome moved into the runner-up position. Starting on the front row, Spencer Galaway kept his nose clean and out of trouble throughout the feature to be rewarded with a third place finish after starting on the front row and leading the first lap. Troy Bayne and Jacob Olmstead rounded out the top finishers in fourth and fifth place overall.
Getting off to a fast start to the season, Cale Osborn held off all challenges to earn the top honors in the IMCA Stock Car feature. Osborn started in the third row and jumped into the lead early on and was the first to the finish line against a loaded field of competitors. Casey Woken put all sorts of pressure on Osborn throughout the feature but couldn’t move past Osborn, and Woken settled with runner-up accolades. Colin Heim started out on the inside of the fourth row and worked his way into contention to see his efforts pay off when he crossed the finish line in third place. Mike Nichols of and Chris Heim finished fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Starting on the inside of the second row, Zach Olmstead worked his magic into the lead on the first lap and never looked back to claim the victory in the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature. Starting in the fourth row and getting caught up in early traffic, Tanner Jones recovered from his less than ideal spot in the early laps to move inside the top five on the fifth lap and into the runner-up position with just four laps remaining. Making a valiant return to Dawson County Raceway, Dillon Thompson earned third place accolades. Thompson started in the third row and was in the lead group for much of the contest, especially when his veteran skills paid off dearly when he moved from fifth to third on the final lap to earn a podium finish. Earning accolades for their efforts, Mitchell Fischer and Claton Peters were fourth and fifth overall.
Putting on a dominating display, Justin Schmidt swept the heat race and feature wins in the IMCA Sport Compact divison. Schmidt started in the front row of the feature event and never looked back while leading every lap to earn top honors. Making a move on the final laps that paid off, John Lee scored a second place finish in the feature event. Making his efforts pay off during his first race night of the season, Kaden Dady scored a third place finish. Chadd Carlson and Robert Clanton earned fourth and fifth place accolades, respectively.
Racing action returns to the Dawson County Raceway at 6 p.m. on May 16.
(Unofficial Results)
IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 17j-Jeremy Frenier; 2. 50c-Colton Osborn; 3. 54d-Dillon Schultz; 4. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 5. 12a-Ayden Steffens; 6. 3rw-Ronnie Wallace; 7. 50-Scott Smith; 8. 85-Brandon Leonard; 9. 20b-Brandon Clough; 10. 55-Tony Schultz.
IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 19xx-Brandon Spanjer; 2. 1t-Robbie Thome; 3. 35-Spencer Galaway; 4. 2-Troy Bayne; 5. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 6. 68-Craig Howard; 7. 69z-Zane Turner; 8. 15d-Jacob Slough; 9. 20b-Brady Henderson; 10. 69-Adam Kackmeister.
IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 6c-Cale Osborn; 2. 35jw-Casey Woken; 3. 6-Collin Heim; 4. 63-Mike Nichols; 5. 1-Chris Heim; 6. 85-Robert Leonard; 7. 11k-Kyle Clough; 8. 5d-Travis Demilt; 9. 4-Mike Earll; 10. 19-Dana Morgan.
IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 98z-Zach Olmstead; 2. 12t-Tanner Jones; 3. 11-Dillon Thompson; 4. 77f-Mitchell Fischer; 5. 11a-Claton Peters; 6. 14j-Jordan Barribo; 7. 54b-Brennen Nech; 8. +1-Dan Pittman; 9. 99m-Al Myers; 10. 14-Rileigh Flohrs.
IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 29e-Justin Schmidt; 2. 47L-John Lee; 3. 84d-Kaden Dady; 4. 7c-Chad Carlson; 5. 74x-Robert Clanton; 6. 11x-Angela Witherwax.