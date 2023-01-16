Hershey wrestler Zane Woodward selected to attend wrestling camp in Bulgaria

A Hershey middle school wrestler is preparing to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey as he looks to improve his wrestling skills.

Zane Woodward, an eighth grader at Hershey Middle School who wrestles at 117 pounds, was selected as one of 25 wrestlers in the Midwest to travel to Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, with The Best Wrestler wrestling club out of both Iowa and Nebraska.

“It’s just a great opportunity to have in general,” Woodward said. “I’ve been putting so much hard work and effort into wrestling that when you get an opportunity like this, you can’t pass it down. You’re going to wrestle with some of the best people in the world. I love it. It’s just a great opportunity.”

The Dinko Petrov International is a six-day freestyle and Greco camp and tournament held in Bulgaria for both boys and girls from March 20-26. An advertisement for the tournament lists age restrictions for schoolboys born between 2008-09, schoolgirls born between 2008-10 and cadets boys born between 2006-07.

Woodward will be traveling with coaches Ivan Delchev and Georgi Ivanov, both of whom are originally from Bulgaria.

Woodward’s mother, Summer Woodward, said The Best Wrestler posted on Facebook that they were looking to take 25 wrestlers with them to Bulgaria. The Woodwards filled out a form with the required information and were chosen to attend.

“Just the competition in the room,” said Zane Woodward on what he’s looking forward to the most about the trip. “I know I wrestle here and I wrestle really good kids, but that’s a whole other level. And I really want to see that.”

Woodward has been wrestling for eight to nine years now. He said he wants to improve on everything in general during his time at the camp.

“It’s one on one,” he said. “You can’t blame anything on anybody else. You take accountability for if you do really bad in a match or you do really good.”

Woodward said this will be his first time leaving the country. He hopes to attend the trip with his coach from Hershey and possibly his older brother.

“I have no clue what to expect, but from what I’ve heard from many other people, it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience,” Woodward said.

The Woodwards are aiming to raise around $3,000 to help pay for the expenses of the trip, which includes meals roundtrip airfare, hotel costs, meals, gear and sightseeing.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so through Summer Woodward’s Venmo at @sumsumw1.