SUTHERLAND — The Hershland Trojans junior and senior Legion baseball teams had a busy week.

On June 20, the Trojans played host to Ogallala for junior/senior doubleheader action. Ogallala won the juniors game 11-3. The standout batter for the juniors was Landon Kennicutt, who went 2-3 with an RBI. The seniors were down on their luck, suffering a 17-3 loss. Kyler Cox went 2-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

On Wednesday, the Trojans traveled to Cozad to take on the Hi-Line Bulls in a senior doubleheader. Rain and water issues forced the game to be moved from Elwood to Cozad.

The first game was an 8-0 win with a dominant pitching performance by Kyler Cox, who held the Bulls to just one hit and no runs with eight strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Chase Moorhead went 1-3 with two runs scored, and Kobe Florom, Houston Hill, Isaiah Fox, Kenyon Florom and Kennicutt each had hits.

In the second game, Harmon Johnsen took the mound looking to build on his success at Alma, and he did just that thanks to his offense breaking out for 21 runs. Johnsen allowed five Bulls to cross the plate on nine hits and four strikeouts.

Cox went 4-4 with six RBI and two walks. Moorhead went 3-5 with four RBI as did Johnsen with one RBI. Other Trojans earning RBI in the 21-run effort were Kobe Florom, Hill, Fox, and Noah Coppersmith.

On Saturday, the juniors played host to Cambridge and Arapahoe in Sutherland. In game one, Jackson Saner silenced the Cambridge bats, not allowing a run over his 6 2/3 innings of work. Saner struck out eight and walk only one while giving up four hits. The Trojan offense scored four runs, with Hill scoring two of them. Moorhead, Kennicutt, Kenyon Florom, and Saner eached collected hits in the 4-0 win.

In Game 2, Hill took the mound and gave up seven runs on only two hits. The Trojan offense started out slow, as they found themselves down 8-5 in the sixth inning. Behind a dominant Kenyon Florom on the mound in relief of Hill and stellar offense, the Trojans exploded for six runs, coming from behind and taking the lead.

Florom allowed one run in the top of the seventh, but the Trojans escaped with two juniors wins. Moorhead and Hill both went 2-4, Saner and Eli Smith went 2-3, with Smith collecting three RBI and Hill collecting four RBI. Kenyon Florom earned the four-inning win, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out four.

The juniors record is now 3-9. They will play again on Thursday in Gothenburg against the Melons at 5:30 p.m. The Juniors will host the C-7 Area Tournament in Hershey and Sutherland, starting on July 7 in Hershey. Bracket is yet to be released.

The seniors record is now 5-6. The seniors will travel to Gothenburg for a rematch with the Melons on Thursday, starting at around 7:30 p.m.