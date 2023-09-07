Ash Hollow State Historical Park will host its annual rendezvous Friday to Sunday. The rendezvous will allow park visitors to absorb themselves in pre-1840 history, unique culture, and educate themselves of an era gone by.

Rendezvous were historically held in the fall between fur traders and local Native American tribes. It was a time to gather, share trade goods such as skins, furs, beads, food items, weapons and knowledge. It was a time to relax, make money and have some fun.

There will be demonstrations of black powder shooting, tomahawk throwing, recurve bow and arrow shooting, open fire cooking, trap setting, canoeing, along with traders’ row where goods can be viewed and purchased.

Cowboy poet and singer/songwriter John Horton will be preforming throughout the day and food vendors will be on location for the event.

A living history tent, emulating the spirit of American men and women of the era will host historical re-enactors speaking on subjects such as the newest kitchen utensils, fashion, political issues, current events, a card playing table and people that lived in 1876.

A mountain man run, or fur traders’ version of an iron man event will consist of tomahawk throwing, canoeing, trap setting, black powder rifle shooting and fire starting is open to the public.

Pre-registration is required by calling Teaspoon Stots, the Rendezvous Booshway, at 801-719-9330.

Ash Hollow opens at 9 a.m. Mountain time and events are free to attend. Vehicles require a valid park entry permit which can be purchased at the park or online at outdoornebraska.gov.

Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash. Ash Hollow SHP is located south of Lewellen on U.S. Highway 26.

Lake Ogallala renovation

A fall renovation of Lake Ogallala will be happening due to deteriorated aquatic habitat conditions and declining sportfish populations. Some temporary closures will be implemented for public safety.

In late September, the lake water levels will be lowered and an approved fish toxicant will be applied to eliminate the existing fish population. The Lake Ogallala East and West campgrounds will be closed from Sept. 22 to Oct. 23. Boat docks and the fishing dock also will be removed as the water levels drop.

Once the renovation is completed, there will be stocking of rainbow trout, tiger trout and yellow perch in the fall, with additional rainbow trout stocked in 2024.

Game and Parks is collaborating with the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Nebraska Public Power District to coordinate dewatering and water releases.

Throughout the renovation, water discharge from Lake Ogallala will be prohibited while the chemical is active. NPPD also plans to perform inspections and minor maintenance on dewatered downstream canals.

Funding for the renovation is provided by the Aquatic Habitat Fund and Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration.

Small-bore Silhouette Invitational

All youth age 11 or older that have successfully completed hunter education and have not graduated from high school are invited to shoot at the Nebraska Youth Small-bore Silhouette Invitational.

The free competition is Sept. 30 at the Pressey Wildlife Management Area shooting range. All participants must have proof of hunter education completion.

The range will open for practice at 8 a.m. Matches will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude mid-afternoon.

Competitors will be grouped into various classes according to age, rifle weight, sight type and experience level. Individuals and teams will compete against others in their own class.

Individuals and teams are encouraged to enter — individuals may compete without being on a team. Trophies and medals will be awarded to the winners of each class.

Ear and eye protection will be required for everyone on the line. A clear chamber indicator will be required. Indicators are available if you do not have one. All first-time shooters at the event will receive one free box of .22 ammo.

Pre-registration is preferred by completing an online form by noon on Sept. 28. The form is available at outdoornebraska.gov and clicking the “calendar” tab, then going to the event page. Registration will also be open the day of the competition.

Pressey WMA is located approximately 17 miles south of Broken Bow and 30 miles north of Lexington. Camping is available at the WMA.

Hunter education

Hunters ages 12 to 29 must have completed firearm hunter education and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or crossbow.

Those wishing to bow hunt must complete the bow hunter education course and carry proof on their person when hunting deer, antelope, elk or mountain sheep with a bow and arrow.

An apprentice hunter education exemption certificate is available for those who have not completed the education requirements. See the 2023 Big Game Guide for all the rules and regulations for the exemption certificate.

Online certification is available at outdoornebraska.gov under the “hunt” tab.

Study for free with the online course material, take the test and once you have passed the course pay the $29.50 vendor fee.

From there those ages 16 and older may print their certificate; those 11 to 15 must attend and pass a two-hour hunt safe session with a certified hunter education instructor before getting their hunter education certificates.

For those wishing to attend a free, traditional 10-hour, hands-on, hunter education classroom course, there will be one Saturday and Sunday at the Maxwell Gun Club. Another traditional class will is in Cozad starting on Sept. 18. To register, go to the Game and Parks web page listed above.

Check the web site for classes in your area and put your name on a list to be notified if a class becomes available. For more information, call the North Platte Game and Parks office at 308-535-8025.