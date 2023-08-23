The hunting season is kicking off for the year as many seasons begin Sept. 1, including squirrel, cottontail rabbit, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, Virginia and sora rail, grouse, raccoon, and Virginia opossum.

Many deer seasons start Sept. 1 including archery deer, antlerless only season choice and the limited landowner season.

Information about any of the hunting seasons can be found in the hunting guides available at the North Platte Game and Parks office, online at outdoornebraska.gov or at local sporting goods stores.

Hunters should look over the guides and know the rules and regulations before hunting. Copies of the 2023-24 Public Access Atlas are also available and hunters should utilize these books or go online to see all the public areas available for across the state for walk-in hunting access.

Hunters are reminded that state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 3. Regulations state the portions of some recreation areas are open to hunting from the first Tuesday following Labor Day through the end of the spring turkey hunting season, unless restricted.

A park entry permit is required for vehicles entering the recreation areas.

Hunting is prohibited within 100 yards of any public use facility or activity area, including picnic areas, campgrounds, private cabins, concession areas, boat ramps and parking lots.

Wildlife management areas, Open Fields and Waters sites and other public lands are open to hunting.

Dove season

The annual dove season will find hunters in the field trying their hand at shooting these fast-flying birds.

Dove hunting is a fun way to spend time in the field with family and friends. It’s also an excellent opportunity to introduce youth and other novice hunters to hunting.

Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide some excellent wing-shooting opportunities. The dove season is statewide Sept. 1 to Oct. 30, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.

Sunflowers, millet and wheat provide good food sources and dove hunting opportunities. Many wildlife management areas have been planted with these crops earlier this year. For a listing of these areas, view the 2023 Dove Hunting Fact Sheet at outdoornebraska.gov.

Preseason scouting is recommended due to changing habitat conditions. All publicly accessible sites throughout the state — including federal, state, conservation partner and private lands enrolled in Game and Parks Open Fields and Waters Program — are displayed in the 2023-24 Public Access Atlas, which can be found at the Game and Parks web page. Private lands throughout the state also provide excellent hunting opportunities for doves.

Hunters are reminded that they must obtain landowner permission prior to accessing private lands in Nebraska.

Nebraska residents 16 years and older and all nonresidents are required to have a valid Nebraska small game hunting permit, habitat stamp and Harvest Information Program number. Get the free HIP number at outdoornebraska.gov or at any Game and Parks office. Federal and state migratory bird hunting stamps, or duck stamps, are not required to hunt doves. Shotgun plugs are also required, restricting it to no more than three shells.

Hunters who harvest a dove with a leg band should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at reportband.gov. In addition, randomly selected hunters will be asked to save one wing from each dove during the first week of the season and mail them postage-free to the Service.

Eurasian collared doves also may be harvested between Oct. 31 and Aug. 31, 2024, with bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively.

For summaries of hunting regulations, read the Small Game and Waterfowl guide and purchase permits at outdoornebraska.gov.

Early teal season

The early teal seasons begin Sept. 2; the low plains unit ends Sept. 17 and the high plains unit ends Sept. 10.

The daily bag limit of six birds is a combination of blue and green-winged and cinnamon teal. The possession limit is 18 teal.

Be sure to correctly identify teal from other duck species during the early teal season and check the waterfowl guide for each of the two units. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

Hunter education

Hunter’s ages 12 to 29 must have completed firearm hunter education and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or crossbow.

Those wishing to bow hunt must complete the bow hunter education course and carry proof on their person when hunting deer, antelope, elk or mountain sheep with a bow and arrow.

If you need a class, go to outdoornebraska.gov and click on the “hunt” tab and “hunter education” to check the web site for additional hunt safe sessions or the traditional ten-hour classes in your area.

Those interested in classes may also sign up for class notifications; when a class is available in your area, you will receive an email and a link to sign up for the class.