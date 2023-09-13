Many hunters will be searching for places to hunt this fall and winter. No matter what type of game you hunt, public lands can offer great hunting opportunities.

There are more than a million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska and they’re all listed in the 2023-24 Public Access Atlas.

There are also 374,000 acres of private lands enrolled in Game and Parks’ Open Fields and Waters Program that are included in the atlas.

The atlas is available online at outdoornebraska.gov and at local sporting goods stores and Game and Parks offices.

The Open Fields and Water Program is a voluntary program that offers financial incentives to landowners willing to allow walk in hunting, trapping or fishing.

This program is paid partially by hunters who purchase habitat stamps and hunting permits. Pittman Robertson dollars, which is a tax derived from firearm and ammunition sales, also go toward the OFW Program.

Hunting is also allowed in season on wildlife management areas and many state recreation areas. Federal refuges and national forest lands can be hunted but have special regulations, which are listed in the atlas.

Since 2015 Game and Parks along with the National Wild Turkey Federation have partnered to increase public hunting and trapping opportunities in the Loess Canyons of southwest Nebraska.

These walk-in only canyon properties provide optimal habitat in a biologically unique landscape with excellent hunting for turkeys, dove, white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk.

The fall Stubble Guide will also be coming out soon and this valuable guide shows all the wheat stubble acres available for public hunting.

The guide will be available at the Game and Parks web site and in print at Game and Parks offices and local sporting goods stores.

Grouse wing collection

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will conduct its annual grouse wing collection during the upland season, which started Sept. 1 and ends Jan. 31, 2024.

Hunters in the zone east of U.S. Highway 81 are required to send in wings of harvested birds, and have a special grouse permit, which is free but is limited to 400 and only one per hunter.

Requests for this permit are accepted in person at the Game and Parks headquarters in Lincoln, by phone at 402-471-5410, or by email at ngpc.eastzonegrouse@nebraska.gov.

Hunters in the zone west of the highway do not need the special grouse permit. Both areas require hunter to hold a valid small game permit and habitat stamp.

Those hunting in the west zone who are interested in participating will be sent postage paid envelopes for wings to be submitted by contacting Bryan O’Connor, Game and Parks’ upland game program manager, at bryan.oconnor@nebraska.gov or 308-293-0102.

The annual wing collection allows Game and Parks to monitor harvest and hunter effort, while identifying the age structure and health of the grouse population.

This information helps determine how successful grouse reproduction was for the current year and is an indication of population growth or decline.

The data also helps wildlife biologists make management decisions in the future that benefit the grouse population.

Fall turkey season

The fall turkey season is approaching quickly, and hunters will need to know all the changes for the 2023 season.

Included in the changes are the dates of the season, which is now Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023. Each hunter may only have one fall permit and the bag limit allows the take of one turkey of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment.

All turkey harvests must be reported via Telecheck. Turkeys may be checked by internet at outdoornebraska.gov/hunt/telecheck/ or by phone at 1-844-279-4564. This information is listed on the permit for hunters.

Permits, which are valid statewide, may be purchased at outdoornebraska.gov and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.

Be sure to use the 2023-2024 Public Access Atlas to find a hunting spot and do some scouting before the fall season opens.

Hunter education

Hunter’s ages 12 to 29 must have completed firearm hunter education and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or crossbow.

Those wishing to bow hunt must complete the bow hunter education course and carry proof on their person when hunting deer, antelope, elk or mountain sheep with a bow and arrow.

An apprentice hunter education exemption certificate is available for those who have not completed the education requirements. See the 2023 Big Game Guide for all the rules and regulations for the exemption certificate.

There is a free firearm and bow hunter education class this Saturday and Sunday at Mid Plains Community College here in North Platte.

Check the web site at outdoornebraska.gov, click the “hunt” tab then “hunter education” to register for this class or other classes in your area.

Those interested in attending a class can put your name on a list to be notified if a class becomes available.