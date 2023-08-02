Teachers will soon start a new year engaging our children to learn and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has many great curriculum-based teaching tools that can help classroom teachers, scout leaders, homeschoolers and other organizations throughout the year.

These tools will spark creativity and get kids on track for outdoor-related activities and hands-on learning.

Online, Game and Parks offers many conservation lesson plans, powerpoints and videos that are available to download and use for free.

The plans include birds and birding, pollination and pollinators, prairies, animals and habitats, water and wetlands, life cycles, pollinators, soils and worms, scavenger hunts, threatened and endangered species and more.

Outdoor classrooms

Outdoor classrooms vary greatly in their look and location. Although most outdoor classrooms are located at schools, they can also be at nature centers, local parks and daycare facilities.

They can have natural play equipment such as climbing logs and stumps, sand digging areas and fort building stations. Or they can be focused on teaching lessons with weather stations, native plants and composting bins.

Or, other outdoor classrooms focus on raising food with raised beds, vegetable gardens and berry patches.

Learn why outdoor classrooms provide numerous health and educational benefits as well as how to develop an outdoor classroom and use it to meet educational objectives and standards.

Project WILD

Project WILD programs and materials assist learners of all ages to develop the awareness, knowledge, skills and commitment to act responsibly in matters concerning wildlife.

Nebraska’s Project WILD Program offers educator workshop including Project WILD, Aquatic WILD, Growing Up WILD and Flying WILD.

Additionally, many advanced workshops focusing on specific topics such as bats, pollinators, insects and birds are available. Workshops are free and provide educators with curriculum guides and resources.

Developed in 1983 by the Council for Environmental Education, Project WILD and Aquatic WILD are award-winning curriculum guides designed to help educators incorporate wildlife and conservation into their classrooms or programs.

Lessons are interdisciplinary and promote critical thinking. Additionally, lessons can easily be used to meet Nebraska State Educational Standards for math, science, language arts and social studies.

Growing up WILD provides an early foundation for developing positive attitudes and behaviors about nature and life-long social and academic skills.

This award-winning early childhood curriculum guide is for educators of children ages 3-7.

The guide builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature by providing age appropriate, interdisciplinary lessons. Each thematic lesson includes multiple activities which teach math, reading, letter recognition, science, social studies as well as social-emotional skills.

Initially designed to help schools or groups facilitate a Birding Festival, Flying WILD can be used to teach classroom or program lessons focusing on a wide range of birding topics.

These interactive activities teach lessons such as adaptations, migration, habitats and conservation.

Wildlife trunks

Wildlife Educations Trunks are designed to provide classroom teachers, scout leaders, homeschoolers and Master Naturalists with the hands-on resources they need to help educate students about a wide variety of topics.

The trunks highlight different types of animals and ecosystems. Descriptions of each type of trunk are below.

Mammal trunk

With skulls, furs, replica tracks and replica scat included, the mammal trunk is sure to be a great addition to any animal or wildlife lessons. The trunk also includes literature books, curriculum guides, field guides, videos and numerous educational activities. The Mammal Trunk is complete with hands-on, inquiry resources perfect for any grade or age to help students get to know all about the different mammals.

Bird trunk

This hands-on trunk teaches about the birds of Nebraska, bird adaptations, and how to find birds and identify birds by sight and sound.

The bird trunk includes birding by ear CDs, an Identiflyer, bird field guides, student books, migration posters, bird bingo, life cycles, food webs, adaptations, threatened and endangered birds, bird crafts, raptors, and Project B.E.A.K. activities, Project WILD/Flying WILD activities and a variety of other hands-on bird activities and educational games.

Students can even examine owl pellets, skulls, wings, feet and feathers of birds found throughout Nebraska.

Birding trunk

Bridge to Birding is a program designed to facilitate bird awareness and connect students & educators with the outdoors and the native birds found in Nebraska.

Each tool-box sized kit contains: 20 pairs of binoculars, 20 Birds of Nebraska field guides, a Flying WILD curriculum & activity guide and a binder of Nebraska-specific bird information and lesson plans.

This kit is perfect for groups or classrooms interested in studying birds and getting outside to look for birds in their community.

Critter cam education kit

Looking at wildlife can be exciting. However, catching a glimpse of wildlife is not always certain, you have to be in the right area at the right moment and have just a little bit of luck.

For some users, observable wildlife is hard to come by, but by using a trail camera, anyone can capture that adrenaline filled thrill of seeing local wildlife.

Our project “Critter Cam Education Kit” will provide a new audience of Nebraskans to observe watchable wildlife in areas close to home.

Outdoor event trailer

Whether its fishing, bird watching, or Geo-Caching both children and adults need time outside. Research proves that people who spend time in nature experience less stress and fewer health issues.

The Nebraska outdoor event trailer provides schools, community groups or Scouting troops with a free, ready-to-go trailer filled with 12 outdoor recreation activities for a festival or event.

Trailer activities include bean bag toss, binoculars and bird watching, skulls, pelts and tracks of Nebraska mammals, GPS and GeoCaching, casting poles, turkey calls, fish printing, mud-ball planting, an outdoor animal crime scene investigation and track stamps.

Together, these activities allow groups to help engage Nebraskans of all ages in fun, family-friendly outdoor and conservation education.

Most supplies for each of the activities is provided with the trailer, a few consumable items will need to be purchased by the group using the trailer.

Outdoor skills after school program

Outdoor skills after school programs are great ways to introduce youth to diverse outdoor recreational opportunities like wildlife identification, hiking, outdoor safety, geocaching, fishing and many more through interactive hands-on, skills-based activities.

This program was developed collaboratively by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and University of Nebraska Extension program and will help youth develop problem solving techniques and will help them gain confidence to participate in outdoor activities.

Lessons for the skills program are divided by grade levels and includes equipment kits for hands-on learning. As students progress through the program, they learn more technical outdoor skills and will be challenged to accomplish new goals and gain a deeper appreciation of the outdoors. This program puts life-long skills in the hands of our youth.

For information about any of these teaching tools and to view more tools that are available, visit the Game and Parks Web page at outdoornebraska.gov and click on the “Learn” tab at the top of the page or call the North Platte Game and Parks office at 308-535-8028.

Family fishing night

A Family Fishing Event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Iron Horse Lake in North Platte.

Family Fishing is a Nebraska Game and Parks program designed to help make family fishing adventures possible and rewarding.

The event is free and loaner fishing equipment, bait and staff will be on hand to assist those of all ages learn the basics of this fun and relaxing activity.

Everyone is invited regardless of age or skill. Those 16 years and older wanting to fish will need a valid fishing license.

Look for the colorful fishing trailer at the west end of Iron Horse Lake near the Veteran’s Memorial. Iron Horse is located at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 83.

Bighorn sheep lottery

Hunters that would like to apply for a bighorn sheep lottery permit have until 5 p.m. Friday at the North Platte Game and Parks office and no later than 11:59 p.m. CT online through the Game and Parks permitting system at outdoornebraska.gov.

One lottery permit will be issued this year for residents only who will be at least 12 years of age by the opening day of the bighorn sheep season. Residents may apply once per calendar year and may receive one permit per lifetime. The application fee is $29 and is nonrefundable.

The lucky permit winner will be drawn in August and the winner will be contacted for the Nov. 28 through Dec. 22 bighorn sheep season.