Summer fun includes visiting park areas in Nebraska to see all the great places we can all enjoy in our state. While you’re at the many parks, make it an outdoor adventure with family or friends by joining the Great Park Pursuit and engage in healthy recreation, have fun — and possibly win prizes.

In this free program, players can visit up to 20 official park sites across the state, where a Great Park Pursuit post is hidden. Teams follow clues to the post and prove they were there with the free mobile app, or by making a pencil impression of the post to mail in. The app makes it fast and easy to sign up and log site visits, so you can spend more time out exploring parks.

Once you log at least two site visits, you’ll be in the running for a prize, with chances to win additional prizes as you visit more parks. Prizes include an iPad, cabin stays, backyard game packages, Nebraska state park permits, Nebraskaland Magazine subscriptions and more. The grand prize is an outdoor recreation package with a retail value of $1,500.

Featured parks can be found across the state, and include a mix of state parks, local community parks, Natural Resource District park areas, and occasionally federal parks, as well. Make a day of it, or a weekend — there’s plenty to do at each one.

The Great Park Pursuit is a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association; its goal is to promote active lifestyles while increasing awareness of Nebraska’s vast outdoor recreation opportunities.

The participating parks are: Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Bluestem State Recreation Area, Bridgeport SRA, Buffalo Bill Ranch SRA, Calamus Reservoir SRA, Chadron State Park, Kimball city park, Cottonmill Park in Kearney, Danish Alps SRA, Dead Timber SRA, Felber Park in Harlington, Keller Park SRA, Legion Park in Sidney, Medicine Creek SRA, Memorial Park in Omaha, Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Trail Visitor Center in Nebraska City, Mormon Island SRA, Tara Hills Park in Papillion, Union Plaza in Lincoln, and Veterans Memorial Park in Holdrege.

For more information and to register, visit negpp.org. The Great Park Pursuit app is available at the Apple iStore and on Google Play for Android.

Paddlefish snagging applications

Applications for paddlefish snagging permits will be accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through July 14.

Mail applications must be received by Game and Parks’ Lincoln office by 5 p.m. CT July 14, while online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. July 14.

Two anglers may submit a joint application, but the applicants must both be residents or nonresidents. The lowest preference point total between the two applicants will be used in the draw.

An angler must be 12 years old by Oct. 1 to apply for a snagging permit.

Permits will be awarded through a random drawing based on angler preference points.

Applicants must include a valid email address and will be notified when the draw is complete. Drawing results will be available by July 20. Successful applicants will have until Aug. 5 to complete the purchase of awarded permits.

Permits awarded but unpaid will result in the applicant losing preference points and forfeiting the permit. Unpaid or unawarded permits remaining after the draw will be made available to the next resident successful applicants.

In lieu of participating in the draw, resident anglers may purchase one preference point during the application period for $10 and nonresidents may buy one for $20.

Snagging of paddlefish and nongame fish is permitted Oct. 1-31 in the Missouri River from the Gavins Point Dam downstream to the mouth of the Big Sioux River at mile marker 734.

For more information, including an application form, read the 2023 Nebraska Fishing Guide at outdoornebraska.gov.

Kayak cleanup set for six lakes on July 11

Wildlife and people need clean and healthy spaces to live and enjoy. Join Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor educators at one of six lakes July 11 for a night of service to local waters — removing trash from lakes while kayaking.

Lake cleanups will take place at Danish Alps State Recreation Area near Hubbard, Lake Minatare SRA near Minatare, Rock Creek SRA near Parks, Willow Creek SRA near Pierce, Iron Horse Lake near North Platte, and Carter Lake near Omaha.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided as leaders and volunteers clean up trash from 6-8 p.m. local time.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own kayaks, but a limited number of kayaks will be available on a first-come basis. Registration is required to use a kayak.

For more information, including where to meet, and to register, visit the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.