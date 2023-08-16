August is the month most folks consider bullfrog season and frog hunters that live west of U.S. Highway 81 have already been in the field to harvest American bullfrogs.

Those of us that live west of Highway 81, can hunt bullfrogs year-round with no minimum length limit. For those chasing bullfrogs east of Highway 81, the season started Tuesday and runs through Oct 31.

East of Highway 81, bullfrogs must measure four-and-a-half inches from snout to vent or be released. Legal harvest methods east of Highway 81 include taking only by hand, hand net or hook-and-line, which allows frogs that don’t meet the legal size to be released unharmed.

West of Highway 81, hand, hand net, hook-and-line along with archery and gigging can be used. The daily bag limit of eight frogs and a possession limit 16 is still in place for both areas.

Anyone 16 years of age or older does need a valid Nebraska fishing permit to legally take frogs. Nebraska law allows frogs to be transported alive or gutted, but the frogs body must be left intact during transport.

Frogs can be taken both day and night with nighttime being the best time for frog hunting. As soon as it gets dark, frog hunters paddle kayaks, canoes and Jon boats quietly along weeded shorelines, or wade quietly along the bank, searching for frogs with flashlights or headlamps.

Often all you see in the narrow beam of your light is a resting frog’s eyes and the top of its head sitting or floating just above the waterline.

Once spotted, hunters attempt to catch the big, green frogs with their chosen method. Captured frogs are commonly kept in wire mesh fish baskets or wet gunny sacks on the bottom of the boat, tied onto waders or carried.

All ages can enjoy frog hunting. Consider taking your kids out to try frog hunting — they’ll love catching frogs as much as you do. Give them a hand net, a life jacket and enjoy the fun and the delicious frog legs prepared for your table.

Bullfrog history

North American bullfrogs are found near lakes, ponds, rivers or bogs. Warm, still, shallow waters with a lot of aquatic vegetation favor bullfrogs by providing suitable habitats for growth, reproduction and escape from predators.

The American bullfrog is one of the most invasive species in the world. Originally, bullfrogs were brought to southeastern Nebraska in the 1800s as a food source by French fur traders and eventually became established statewide. Now, bullfrogs are found in all 50 states including Hawaii.

Bullfrogs are extremely prolific. One female bullfrog produces around 20,000 eggs during the breeding season, which is late April to June, compared to native species that only lay 2,000 to 5,000 eggs.

Bullfrogs are the largest in the frog species found in North America, weighing up to a pound and reaching 7 to 8 inches long. Color varies from brownish to shades of green, often with spots or blotches of a darker color about the back. The hind feet are fully webbed.

The sex of an adult bullfrog can be easily determined by examining the size of the tympanum or the external ear of the frog relative to the size of their eyes. The tympanum is a round circle located on the side of the head near the eye; in males, it is much larger than the eye. In females, the tympanum is as large as or smaller than their eye.

Adult females are larger in body size than adult males and during the breeding season the throat of the male bullfrog is yellow, whereas the female's is white.

Adult males are very aggressive and defend their territories, which can range from 9 to 82 feet of shoreline, by physically wrestling with other male frogs. You can tell when you are close to a male bullfrog by its unique, low rumbling call, which has a low frequency and can be heard for about 5/8 of a mile.

The males are the only ones that sing their low-bellowing chorus line, the croaking or advertisement calls as they are called by people, are made to attract females and to warn other males of their territory.

North American bullfrogs prefer warm weather and will hibernate during cold weather. A bullfrog may bury itself in mud and construct a small cave-like structure for the winter. Bullfrogs can live up to around nine years in the wild.

The bullfrog’s hunting style is a sit-and-wait style. Bullfrogs can wait for a long time for some type of prey to come by, then, with a flash of the tongue, they grab it and bring it back into their mouths. Bullfrogs are active both during the day and at night; they are most active when the weather is moist and warm.

Bullfrogs will consume anything it can fit in its mouth including snakes, worms, insects, smaller frogs, tadpoles, and aquatic eggs of fish, insects, and salamanders. Bullfrogs are cannibalistic and will not hesitate to eat their own kind. They also have a good sense of vision and can sense vibrations, which aid in hunting.

Bullfrogs are also eaten by a wide variety of animals including herons, egrets, turtles, raccoons, belted kingfishers and people.

In attempts to keep the bullfrog population down, consider trying to catch them as a great food source. Many people love the lean meat as it has been described to taste like chicken or fish.

Trout in the classroom

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is pleased to offer the Nebraska Trout in the Classroom Program to schools again this year.

This interdisciplinary, science-based program invites classrooms and schools from second to 12th grade to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process through raising trout eggs in their classroom.

Sponsored by the Nebraska Environmental Trust and a Nebraska Trout Unlimited chapter, this program is for teachers interested in raising live fish in their classroom and using the tank in countless lesson plans and everyday activities. Teachers will receive training to get the program up and running and scholarships are available.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31 for the 2023-24 school year.

To learn more, visit outdoornebraska.gov and search for trout in the classroom or email grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.