Giving wildlife safe and litter-free places to live and thrive is important and so is having nice places for people to live in and enjoy. But many of our outdoor places have litter that is carelessly left behind.

This past Tuesday evening, 22 people from around the area came out to help clean up Iron Horse Park and Lake located at the Interstate 80 interchange in North Platte.

The event was spearheaded by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s education division as a night of service to local waters simultaneously at five different locations across the state to remove trash from the lakes while kayaking and having fun.

In North Platte, Game and Parks teamed up with Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful to put this event on — providing gloves, grabbers and trash bags for volunteers.

Game and Parks provided kayaks for those that wanted to kayak during the event, while other people brought their own.

These folks paddled around the entire lake, picking up trash including water bottles, plastic bags, Styrofoam, dirty diapers, huge tarps and signs out of the reeds and rocks of the lake. Other volunteers walked the perimeter of the lake and picked up trash on land.

The event helps bring awareness to how much trash is left behind after people use our beautiful areas along with making them a safer, trash-free place.

Two local youth that had never done any service work for the community found out firsthand how much trash is sometimes left behind at areas. This event brought them an awareness that they hadn’t experienced before.

They felt a sense of pride knowing that they could helped rid the lake of a lot of trash and that they can make a difference in their community.

The more people realize that they need to pack out what they pack in, the more we will have clean areas for people and wildlife to thrive in.

Many of the other volunteers couldn’t believe the amount of litter that was collected from this small of an area. When all the trash was bagged and weighed, a total of 136.96 pounds of trash was removed and properly disposed of from Iron Horse.

Thank you to all of you that spent your evening with us and making Iron Horse Park and Lake a more beautiful place for all to enjoy.

Enjoy a state park

Get outside and enjoy the rest of summer at one of Nebraska’s beautiful state parks.

Head out this summer to one of Nebraska’s state parks and find the adventure that’s calling your name. Feel the rush of biking on scenic trails.

Throw a line into one of Nebraska’s many lakes and reservoirs. Enjoy a stay at one of many parks’ cabins. Or enjoy a quiet walk at sunset and listen to the sounds a park makes as it settles in for the night.

No matter what you love to do, or where you live in the state, there’s something exciting waiting for you at a park nearby. Start planning your Nebraska state park getaway, buy your park and fishing permits, and experience all that our parks have to offer this year.

To learn more, visit outdoornebraska.gov and click on the “parks” tab to learn about all the places in Nebraska that you can visit.

Carp-O-Rama

The annual Carp-O-Rama at Lake Maloney is back this year with a fun-filled day in store for those attending.

Carp-O-Rama is free for the public and all ages are invited to attend. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. July 29 and goes until 1 p.m.

Nebraska Game and Parks staff will be on hand to answer any questions you might have and you don’t need any fishing equipment for this event; everything from rods and reels to bait is supplied by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. If you have your own equipment, feel free to bring it too.

Nebraska Game and Parks fisheries biologists will chum the lake with a corn mixture around the main boat ramp and jetty area a couple days in advance to lure the big-scaled fish into the area.

While you’re at the lake, learn the art of recording fish images on fabric at the fish printing booth. This ancient Japanese art form or Gyotaku is a great way to keep a memory of the fish caught. Bring a T-shirt if you’d like to print your fish on a shirt as a keepsake.

Take your fish to the cleaning table for demonstrations on how to fillet and score carp and prepare it for the table. Samples of cooked carp along with Dutch oven dessert will be served.

Bighorn sheep lottery

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting applications for one 2023 bighorn sheep lottery permit.

A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Only Nebraska residents 12 years and older are eligible for the lottery. It is unlawful to submit more than one application in a calendar year. Residents may receive only one permit in a lifetime and permits are not transferable.

The application period ends Aug. 4. Applications will be received at Game and Parks offices until 5 p.m. or, if applying at outdoornebraska.org, through 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 4.

The permit will be drawn in August, and the successful applicant will be notified.

The 2023 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 28 to Dec. 22.