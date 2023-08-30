The annual dove season opens Friday and hunters will be in the field trying their hand at shooting these fast-flying birds.

Dove hunting is a fun way to spend time in the field with family and friends. It’s also an excellent opportunity to introduce youth and other novice hunters to hunting.

Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide some excellent wing-shooting opportunities. The dove season is statewide Sept. 1 to Oct. 30 with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.

Sunflowers, millet and wheat provide good food sources and dove hunting opportunities. Many wildlife management areas have been planted with these crops. For a listing of these areas, view the 2023 Dove Hunting Fact Sheet at outdoornebraska.gov on the “Other small game” webpage.

Preseason scouting is recommended due to changing habitat conditions. All publicly accessible sites throughout the state — including federal, state, conservation partner and private lands enrolled in Game and Parks’ Open Fields and Waters Program — are displayed in the 2023-24 Public Access Atlas, which can be found on the Game and Parks web site and offices, and local sporting goods stores.

Private lands throughout the state also provide excellent hunting opportunities for doves.

Hunters are reminded that they must obtain landowner permission prior to accessing private lands in Nebraska.

Nebraska residents 16 years and older and all nonresidents are required to have a valid Nebraska small game hunting permit, habitat stamp and Harvest Information Program number.

Federal and state migratory bird hunting stamps, or duck stamps, are not required to hunt doves. Shotgun plugs are also required, restricting it to no more than three shells.

Hunters who harvest a dove with a leg band should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at reportband.gov. In addition, randomly selected hunters will be asked to save one wing from each dove during the first week of the season and mail them postage-free to the Service.

Eurasian collared doves also may be harvested between Oct. 31 and Aug. 31, 2024, with bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively.

Read the hunting regulations found in the Small Game and Waterfowl Guide at outdoornebraska.gov.

Purchase permits and register for HIP numbers at gooutdoorsne.com or at any Game and Parks office.

Some SRAs open to hunting Sept. 5

Hunters wishing to hunt on state recreation areas should be aware of regulations. Portions of some SRAs are open to hunting from the first Tuesday following Labor Day — this year is Tuesday — through the end of the spring turkey hunting season, unless restricted.

A park entry permit is required for vehicles entering the SRAs. Parks with managed hunting have hunter check-ins and signs posted at designated hunting areas. Hunting is prohibited within 100 yards of any public-use facility or activity area, including picnic areas, campgrounds, private cabins, concession areas, boat ramps and parking lots.

Limited hunting is allowed in specific areas of some state parks and state historical parks; find details at outdoornebraska.gov. Search “state park hunting.”

Wildlife management areas, Open Fields and Waters sites and other public lands also are open to hunting. These areas are listed in the Public Access Atlas available online or in print.

Park guests visiting areas where hunting is allowed should be aware of hunting season dates and know that hunters could be in the field.

Read all signage that indicate additional safety measures that parkgoers should be aware of. Where bright clothing, such as hunter or blaze orange and avoid camouflage colors.

Stay on designated trails and use caution at dawn and dusk when hunters may be in the field. Don’t make unnecessary noises when in the park but use your voice to let hunters know your location if you hear shooting.

Highway 97 closed south of Merritt Reservoir SRA

If you are headed to Merritt Reservoir SRA to camp for the Labor Day holiday weekend, please note that Nebraska Highway 97 north of Mullen, or 24 miles south of Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, is closed to through traffic.

The wooden bridge across the North Loup River is compromised, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation has advised only local cars and pickups without trailers cross the bridge at 25 mph or slower. The closure will be strictly enforced.

Park visitors traveling from the south are advised to use Highway 83 from Thedford to Valentine and then south 26 miles on Highway 97 to Merritt Reservoir SRA.

Reservations needed for Labor Day holiday at Lake Mac and Ogallala

If you’re camping at Lake McConaughy or Lake Ogallala, you must register online for a camping spot. There are many recreation areas across the state to camp at that do not require reservations but are first-come-first-served. Many of these areas include beach camping along with campgrounds.

Firewood usage

Before you start that evening campfire make sure there are no fire bans in the area and please use wood from within a 50-mile radius of your location to stop the spread of invasive pests like the emerald ash borer.