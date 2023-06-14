As summer begins to heat up, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would like to remind those enjoying water-based recreation to follow these safety reminders.

Pay attention — Avoid distractions and focus on those you are swimming with and the water. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children, according to the American Red Cross, and drownings can happen in seconds, as well as in shallow waters. Staying watchful — even of strong swimmers — is encouraged and the best way to respond quickly should an accident occur.

In Nebraska, children younger than 13 and anybody on a personal watercraft are required by law to wear a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device. People being towed by a boat on skis, a tube, or other similar device, also must wear a life jacket. Every vessel, except sailboards, must carry a flotation device for each person on board.

Make sure the life jacket fits — Check the jacket for both weight and size limits. Life jackets should be snug and should not pop up around the ears.

Game and Parks recommends redcross.org and joshtheotter.org for additional water safety resources.

Ash Hollow SHP BioBlitz

Ash Hollow State Historical Park will be hosting a BioBlitz from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT this Saturday for people of all ages.

Biologists from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and more, will present on mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, aquatic species and pollinators — and pollinator planting. Participants will help check reptile, amphibian, bat, and mammal traps, along with the opportunity to learn more about the animals captured and released during the BioBlitz.

Visitors can stay for the entire day or come and go according to the events they want to be a part of. Those staying for the entire day need to pack a lunch and supper, snacks, drinks and bring lawn chairs. Be sure to dress accordingly for the weather. Bring boots, hats, jacket, sunglasses, sunscreen, and water.

The times and events are as follows:

7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.: Birding and bird banding.

8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.: Small mammals.

10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Native pollinator plants, medicinal and edible plant hike.

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Make a nature journal.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Lunch break.

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Reptiles and amphibians.

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Macroinvertebrates.

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Dinner break.

7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Dark skies and light pollution discussion.

8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Moth lighting.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Bat Acoustics.

The event is free, but a Nebraska state park entry permit is required. Park permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.gov or at the park.

Mark your calendar for a great summer BioBlitz. To find more events, check the Game and Parks web page calendar at outdoornebraska.gov.

Nebraska Pollinator Week

Nebraska has many native pollinators, including more than 200 species of butterflies alone. Celebrate the role they play during Nebraska Pollinator Week June 19 to 25.

Pollinator Week is a seven-day celebration across North America. Here in Nebraska, we make a special effort to promote and share our love and excitement for pollinators. Each year, Nebraska Game and Parks hosts “Nebraska Pollinator Week,” as a fun way to recruit interested people and organizations across the state to register and host one or more pollinator themed events. It’s a great way to celebrate and raise awareness about pollinators, their conservation and how you can help.

The public is encouraged to take part in virtual and public events around Nebraska. Game and Parks challenges you and your family or friends to get outside and observe pollinators for the Nebraska Pollinator Quest, on June 19- 25 to find and record as many pollinators as possible during the 2023 Pollinator Week.

Participating is easy, follow these steps:

Step 1: Find a pollinator (bee, butterfly, hummingbird, etc.).

Step 2: Snap a picture.

Step 3: Upload to iNaturalist.

For more information, search pollinator week on the Game and Parks web page.