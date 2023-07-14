Junior Ambassador Golf Classic in North Platte July 24 to 25

The North Platte Chamber Ambassadors are hosting the Junior Ambassador Golf Classic from July 24 to 25, and youth golfers need to be signed up in order to play.

The 2023 Junior Ambassador Classic Two-Day Golf Tournament will take place at River’s Edge and Lake Maloney Golf Courses, and entries are being accepted up through Thursday.

To enter, stop by the Chamber of Commerce office at 502 S. Dewey St. to fill out an entry form and pay the registration or go online to nparea.com and get the entry form under the “Events” tab.

The entry fee for the full tournament is $30 for 9-hole players and $40 for 18-hole players.

The North Platte Chamber Ambassadors include the “Junior Slugfest” and BBQ on the evening of July 24 at Lake Maloney Golf Club. Junior golfers are randomly grouped into scramble teams that compete in a sudden death scramble playoff for trophies.

Play will begin at 9 a.m. at Lake Maloney Golf Club on July 24. The final day, July 25, will begin at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.

