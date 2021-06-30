Junior Ambassador Golf Classic set for July 26 and 27

The North Platte Chamber Ambassadors are set to host the Junior Ambassador Golf Classic from July 26 to 27 at River’s Edge and Lake Maloney Golf Clubs.

This year’s tournament will include an optional team scoring competition for teams of four high-school aged golfers. The players self-select their 4-person team with entry into the tournament.

The event will also include the “Junior Slugfest” and BBQ on the evening of July 26 at River’s Edge. Junior golfers are randomly grouped into Scramble teams that compete in a sudden death scramble playoff for trophies.

Play starts at 9 a.m. both days, with the tournament beginning at River’s Edge on the first day before moving to Lake Maloney on the second.

The entry fee for the full tournament is $30 for 9-hole players and $40 for 18-hole players. The Golf Academy, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the second day for newer golfers, is $30.

Golfer Registration forms can be downloaded at nparea.com or picked up at the River’s Edge and Lake Maloney Golf Shops, Bill Summer Ford and NebraskaLand National Bank’s Main location.