The Larry Kuhlmann Memorial Golf Tournament is Sept. 9 at River’s Edge Golf Course.

The tournament is a three-person scramble that begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $210 per team, and the price includes a golf cart and lunch. There will be a cash payout and flag prizes.

Call Kent at 308-530-4650 for more information or to sign up for the tournament.

Finish the night off at the pavilion out back from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and listen to the music of the band No Drinking on Grounds.