Lincoln County Raceway to hold Memorial Day event

The Lincoln County Raceway is holding a “Salute to our Veterans” Memorial Day Challenge event this weekend.

The two-day event runs Friday and Saturday and the first 100 veterans in the gate both nights will be admitted free with proof of service.

The cost is half-price for every vet who enters the facility after that.

There will be 100 gift bags for veterans on both nights that were decorated by local students and contain information for a number of resources in them.

There will also be booths for Stepping Up Options Equestrian, Rock’N Paws Therapy Dogs and Sacred Oath Veterans Charity.

The weekend will also include giveaways from various businesses.

Both nights of racing consists of late models, modifieds, sport mods, hobby socks and stock cars.

Hot laps are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with racing an hour later.