Only two bareback riders competed on the third night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo on Friday, and fans of local high school sports might have recognized who they were.

Spencer DeNaeyer, who went to Mullen High School, and Tanner Drueke, who went to Sutherland, made their first appearances at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo with plenty of family and friends cheering them on.

“It’s kind of rare that you get to compete in front of people you know or close to your hometown crowd,” DeNaeyer said. “That’s something really special I would like to take advantage of too.”

DeNaeyer, a football player and a three-time state wrestling qualifier, stayed on his horse. Drueke, a football player for the Sailors, was knocked off midway through his run.

“It’s a pretty cool atmosphere,” Drueke said. “I hope to be back again next year with a little better luck.”

DeNaeyer said his time in Mullen helped prepare him to start rodeoing full time.

“I was really blessed going to Mullen,” he said. “I had a lot of great coaches that gave me a lot of good work ethic and a lot of drive and especially taught me how to get through the hard stuff in life. … I can’t give them enough thanks for where I am now today.”

DeNaeyer said his time wrestling taught him how to be mentally tough, and the skills he picked up translates to bareback riding.

“Correlating wrestling with this … wrestling is one of the most mentally toughest sports, and probably one of the most physically demanding sports too,” DeNaeyer said. “To be able to do that and then go do this, it’s almost hand in hand.”

Drueke said he learned a lot from the people in Sutherland, especially the teachers. Learning from them and playing football in high school helped get him ready to rodeo both in high school and fulltime after.

“Just having the grit and try and keep going, keep hustling,” said Drueke on how playing football helped prepare him for rodeo.

Drueke also said it was nice to have so many people there to support him at the Buffalo Bill.

DeNaeyer now attends Odessa College, where he competes in college rodeo. Drueke attends Laramie County Community College, where he also rodeos.

The duo have been traveling around together from rodeo to rodeo this summer after competing with their respective college programs this year.

“Me and Spencer have been going to quite a few amateur rodeos and some pro rodeos,” Drueke said.

Both athletes also competed at the National High School Finals Rodeo in high school, with DeNaeyer winning the state bareback riding event his senior year.

“That National High School Finals Rodeo, that’s kind of a big deal,” DeNaeyer said. “Showing up to stuff like this and looking at it and being like ‘Oh, nationals is bigger than this. I’ve competed in front of a crowd like that.’ And that’s kind of nice to mentally prepare yourself too. I wouldn’t call it a bigger thing, but you’re used to the crowd size.”

Bareback riding

1. Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca, Neb. 76.5 points;

No other qualified rides

Steer wrestling

1. Tyler Scheevel, Lester Prairie, Minn. 4.7 seconds;

2. Cyler Dowling, Newell, S.D. 4.9;

3. Trisyn Kalawaia, Hilo, Hawaii 6.2;

4. Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb. 6.5

Tie-down roping

1. Cash Fuesz, Eureka, Kan. 7.8 seconds;

2. Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, Neb. 9.6;

3. Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas 12.1;

4. Grant Turek, St. Paul, Neb. 12.5.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif. 85 points on 35 Flying Solo;

2. Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo. 74.5;

No other qualified rides.

Breakaway roping

1. Chenoa Vandestouwe, Weatherford, Okla. 2.9 seconds;

2. Rickie Engesser, Spearfish, S.D. 3.9;

3. Cassidy Weber, Weatherford, Texas 5.7;

4. Laramie Bain, Overbrook, Okla. 6.2.

Team roping

1. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss./Corey Hendrick, Bedias, Texas 5.3 seconds;

2. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn./Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 11.4;

3. Blair Lammers, Hartford, S.D./Clayton Symons, Mitchelle, Neb. 12.5;

No other qualified runs.

Barrel racing

1. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla. 17.56 seconds;

2. Ali Armstrong, Lexington, Okla. 17.99;

3. Emily Griffin, St. George, Kan. 18.11;

4. Patty Finney, Ainsworth, Neb. 18.13.

Bull riding

1. Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D. 72 points on A67 Bracket Buster

No other qualified rides.