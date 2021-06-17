Merriman cowboy Garrett Shadbolt, who holds degree in chemistry, aims for circuit finals

It’s also the type of performance that Shadbolt wants to maintain as he builds toward his season goals.

“My No. 1 goal is to just follow Jesus in the things I do. That’s always going to be No. 1,” Shadbolt said. “Right now, my No. 2 (goal) is to finish in the Top 10 this year. The reason I set that is if you just have the goal of reaching the (circuit) finals. what are you going to do when you get there? It’s important to make these goals so you follow through with them.”

He has finished 21st overall in each of the past two years.

Not bad for someone who started riding bareback when he was 17 years old, following in the footsteps of his father.

Shadbolt competed in the college rodeo’s unattached as Doane did not have a team and didn’t look back after that experience.

“I think in 2019 I kind of found my stroke (as a rider), especially toward the end of (the season),” said Shadbolt of his Rookie of the Year performance. “Last year with the rodeo (schedule) so patchy, it was hard to build any momentum. But at the end of (2020) and the start of this year I came out and really had the winter that I had been looking for. That just set me up for all these summer runs.”