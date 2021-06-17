Merriman cowboy Garrett Shadbolt, who holds degree in chemistry, aims for circuit finals

Garrett Shadbolt was a two-time state qualifier as a high school wrestler at Gordon-Rushville and earned a scholarship from Doane College in the sport.
While his grappling days are over, he uses some of the same skills now as a bareback rider on the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association tour.
“If you want bareback horses and you’re not wrestling, then you should be, because it’s going to help you,” the Merriman resident said on Thursday during the second night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte. “There’s so many things that are the same — the mental game, and the physical conditioning is really the same.
“In wrestling its about the posterior muscles and in bareback riding its the same.”
That background has helped the 25-year-old, who holds a degree in chemistry, climb the division standings in the pro rodeo circuit. He came into the week ranked 11th in bareback and had one of the top rides on Thursday night to the cheers of the Wild West Arena crowd.
“It was one of my best scores. I don’t think it was one of my best rides,” Shadbolt said. “The ride was both a whirlwind and a fight. The first couple (of seconds) I thought I had that horse nailed down and he said, ‘Oh, do you now?’
“He was getting stronger throughout the ride,” Shadbolt said. “Those last few jumps was just a dogfight out there. I guess I’ll call it a draw with him. A horse of that caliber, that’s what you need. That’s what I’m here for, (the horse) that tries you.”
It’s also the type of performance that Shadbolt wants to maintain as he builds toward his season goals.
“My No. 1 goal is to just follow Jesus in the things I do. That’s always going to be No. 1,” Shadbolt said. “Right now, my No. 2 (goal) is to finish in the Top 10 this year. The reason I set that is if you just have the goal of reaching the (circuit) finals. what are you going to do when you get there? It’s important to make these goals so you follow through with them.”
He has finished 21st overall in each of the past two years.
Not bad for someone who started riding bareback when he was 17 years old, following in the footsteps of his father.
Shadbolt competed in the college rodeo’s unattached as Doane did not have a team and didn’t look back after that experience.
“I think in 2019 I kind of found my stroke (as a rider), especially toward the end of (the season),” said Shadbolt of his Rookie of the Year performance. “Last year with the rodeo (schedule) so patchy, it was hard to build any momentum. But at the end of (2020) and the start of this year I came out and really had the winter that I had been looking for. That just set me up for all these summer runs.”
He has not pursued a career in his field of study, yet, but it remains a possibility in the future.
“I always really liked science and wanted to pursue that,” Shadbolt said, “but I also come from a ranching background. I haven’t had the chance to use (the chemistry degree yet) but I can go into an industry with that.
“Right now I’ve just been rodeoing and ranching back at home,” Shadbolt said. “(Chemistry) is more of a hobby but there’s just so much that you can do with it.”
Buffalo Bill Rodeo
Results, 1st Performance and slack, June 16, 2021
Bareback riding
1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Ne. 90 points (new arena record- old record was 89).
2, Jamie Howlett, Wasta, S.D. 84.5;
3, Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 80.5;
4, Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D. 75
Steer wrestling
1, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 3.9 seconds
2, Colt Honey, La Junta, Colo. 5.7;
3, Adam Musil, Crescent, Okla. 6.7;
4, Shawn Musil, Cresecent, Okla. 8.4
Tie-down roping
1, JD McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas 8.0 seconds;
2, Cody Darnell, Gordon, Neb. 8.3;
3, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 8.4;
4, (tie) Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. and Blair Burk, Durant, Okla.. 8.5 each.
Saddle bronc riding
1, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 86 points
2, (tie) Wyatt Hageman, Jay Em, Wyo. and Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah 80 points each
4, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 74
Breakaway roping
1, Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas 2.4 seconds
2, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D. 2.8 seconds;
3, (tie) Peggy Garman, Sundance, Wyo. and Katie Mundorf, Mullen, Neb. 2.9 each.
Team roping
1, Brent McInerney, Alzada, MT/Tanner McInerney, Alzada, MT 5.4 seconds;
2, JB James, Jr, Bennett, Colo./Brock Hanson, Bennett, Colo. 5.5;
3, Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, S.D./Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D. 6.1;
4, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C./Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX 7.2