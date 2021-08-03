Mid-Plains United Way launches campaign with golf tournament

Mid-Plains United Way plans to launch their annual nonprofit campaign with a first-ever golf tournament on Oct. 2 at River’s Edge Golf Course.

United Way aims to bring about positive changes and opportunities in the region with the proceeds, according to a press release.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the tournament, followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be a luncheon and prizes, and a silent auction will also be held.

The tournament is limited to 24 teams of four, and the cost is $350 per team or $500 per team and to sponsor a hole.

Anyone who would like to register for the tournament can do so at midplainsunitedway.com/event-details/mid-plains-united-way-golf-tournament. Contact Mid-Plains United Way at 308-532-8870 for any inquiries.