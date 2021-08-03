 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Plains United Way launches campaign with golf tournament
0 comments

Mid-Plains United Way launches campaign with golf tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Sports

Mid-Plains United Way plans to launch their annual nonprofit campaign with a first-ever golf tournament on Oct. 2 at River’s Edge Golf Course.

United Way aims to bring about positive changes and opportunities in the region with the proceeds, according to a press release.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the tournament, followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be a luncheon and prizes, and a silent auction will also be held.

The tournament is limited to 24 teams of four, and the cost is $350 per team or $500 per team and to sponsor a hole.

Anyone who would like to register for the tournament can do so at midplainsunitedway.com/event-details/mid-plains-united-way-golf-tournament. Contact Mid-Plains United Way at 308-532-8870 for any inquiries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the Olympic sports with the hight risk of serious injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News