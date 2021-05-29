Nebraska Walleye Association hosting walleye tournament

The Nebraska Walleye Association will be holding a two day combined weight open walleye tournament at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a rules meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at the ‘Boxcar’ in Lemoyne. There is a $300 entry fee per two person team.

Cedarview will be the launch/weigh-in location. Weigh-in will begin at 3 p.m. each day. Contact Dave Nadgwick at 402-657-8189 for information.

The NWA and Lured In will also be hosting a free kids clinic at 4 p.m. Saturday. This has a limit of 50 kids and registrations are required. Registrations can be made by contacting LaVerne Bown 308-284-7575 at the Lured In.