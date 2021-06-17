New leaders emerge on second night of Buffalo Bill Rodeo

“My rigging was on its last legs, and my hand started pulling through. It was the last jump, and I crammed myself into a small corner, to keep my hand in and get the last jump in.”

A few seconds earlier, and he’d have been bucked off.

“It was really close, the last two jumps,” he said. “That horse was all there, let me tell you.”

He’s drawn well the last few weeks.

“Every time I’ve gone to a rodeo I’ve had the best horse next to my name,” he said. “I’m getting the right horses (to ride) but I think I’m making the most of them, too.”

It’s pedal to the metal for the next few months for Shadbolt as he chases a berth at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, where PRCA world championships are determined.

The rodeo season ends Sept. 30, and the top fifteen in each event at that point qualify for the Wrangler NFR.

Shadbolt will travel hard, rodeoing at as many events as he can get to, as the pace of the rodeo season quickens.

He is the fifth generation of his family to ranch near Merriman; his dad was a bareback rider in his youth at regional rodeos.