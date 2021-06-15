North Platte City Council members explore options for larger meeting venue

North Platte City Council members grappled Tuesday night with a question complicated by the Digital Age:
When, if at all, should they meet in a bigger place?
Answers to that question, which Mayor Brandon Kelliher passed along from an anonymous resident, differed during a discussion capping a lengthy but routine voting agenda.
Kelliher said city staff would keep researching the question, which the resident raised in urging a larger venue when Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed meatpacking plant next reaches the council’s agenda.
That won’t be any time soon, the mayor reminded the in-person and YouTube audience, because the firm still hasn’t formally submitted a redevelopment plan.
“It could be this summer. It could be this fall,” Kelliher said. “We honestly don’t know at this time.”
Council members debated the question anyway, with Councilman Brad Garrick pointing out the council will face other issues that could draw a large crowd.
Kelliher reviewed the legalities, logistics and potential costs of meeting elsewhere than the council’s City Hall chamber.
The room has been upgraded since COVID-19 struck to record and livestream meetings while also continuing the city’s longtime telecast over Charter Communications cable TV channel 180.
Staffers are looking into public and private venues, Kelliher said, but the city would have to make sure they could livestream from a site. Otherwise, residents now watching meetings remotely couldn’t.
“In general, anywhere we might relocate to is likely to have some of what we need but probably would not have everything we need,” added the mayor, who also is Great Plains Health’s chief information officer.
Throw in legal deadlines for advertising meetings and locations, and “we’d be challenged” to pull off moving a meeting even three weeks in advance, Kelliher said.
Staffers agreed the city shouldn’t spend more than $4,200 to relocate a single meeting and make sure it’s livestreamed. Because many venues have audio and video equipment, “it probably would cost between $500 and $4,000,” the mayor said.
The council’s YouTube livestreams are proving popular, Kelliher said. They received 943 online “hits” during and after the April 6 meeting, when the council made the beef plant’s proposed site TIF-eligible, and 793 during and after the May 4 meeting when Platte River Mall’s redevelopment was the main issue.
Councilman Ed Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon opposed relocating meetings, citing costs and the problem of estimating crowds well in advance.
“We have no idea how many people might show up” for a possibly controversial item, Rieker said. “We might have three. We might have 300.”
But Garrick, Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Ty Lucas and Jim Carman said the city should keep exploring the possibility. Councilmen Pete Volz and Mark Woods were absent Tuesday.
“We know from the last time with Sustainable Beef (that) this (room) is not going to be sufficient,” Nisley said.
Lucas agreed but also said the city needs to be sure of its technology wherever it might go. “Anything you can do to avoid a streaming snafu is very important.”
Also Tuesday, council members gave 6-0 approval for Viaero Wireless to install two new cell towers near Walmart at 1302 S. Chestnut St. and behind Holiday Inn Express at 2720 S. Willow St.
Site acquisition manager Chris Riha of Grand Island confirmed that Viaero will build a new retail store at the South Chestnut site, which it just bought.
He added that Viaero had thought of setting up a retail store in the former Jazzercise building it bought south of North Platte High School. Someone is interested in renting out that building, he said.
The council gave Viaero 6-2 permission Jan. 19 to set up a 60-foot-tall cell tower on the Jazzercise property. The foundation for that tower has been installed, Riha said.
In other business, the council:
» Granted permission to Legacy Dance & Gymnastics to add onto the former Hall Elementary School at 3191 N. Studley Road.
» Approved an agreement between the city and History Nebraska for a $12,000 grant from the latter to update walking-tour brochures and install signs noting the downtown Canteen District’s 2020 listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
» Gave 6-0 final approval to an ordinance creating a 450-foot-long water extension district along North Carr Avenue from Ninth Street south.
» Granted 6-0 first-round approval to another ordinance vacating an unused half-block-long stretch of North Eastman Avenue between 820 and 902 E. 15th St.
» Approved an eastbound stop sign on Bretwood Circle at its intersection with South Lakeview Boulevard.
» Consented to a one-year agreement with HealthCheck360 to take over the city’s employee wellness program.
» Approved alcohol sales and consumption along North Dewey and Bailey streets in conjunction with the July 9-10 Platte River Cruise Night.
A request for a special fireworks permit for the event was withdrawn before the meeting, Kelliher said.
