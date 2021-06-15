North Platte City Council members explore options for larger meeting venue

Staffers are looking into public and private venues, Kelliher said, but the city would have to make sure they could livestream from a site. Otherwise, residents now watching meetings remotely couldn’t.

“In general, anywhere we might relocate to is likely to have some of what we need but probably would not have everything we need,” added the mayor, who also is Great Plains Health’s chief information officer.

Throw in legal deadlines for advertising meetings and locations, and “we’d be challenged” to pull off moving a meeting even three weeks in advance, Kelliher said.

Staffers agreed the city shouldn’t spend more than $4,200 to relocate a single meeting and make sure it’s livestreamed. Because many venues have audio and video equipment, “it probably would cost between $500 and $4,000,” the mayor said.

The council’s YouTube livestreams are proving popular, Kelliher said. They received 943 online “hits” during and after the April 6 meeting, when the council made the beef plant’s proposed site TIF-eligible, and 793 during and after the May 4 meeting when Platte River Mall’s redevelopment was the main issue.

Councilman Ed Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon opposed relocating meetings, citing costs and the problem of estimating crowds well in advance.