North Platte High School is adding baseball in 2023-24.

Activities Director Jimmie Rhodes announced the move Thursday morning, according to a press release from the school.

“We are in pursuit of offering quality programs that interest our students at North Platte High School.” Rhodes said in the release. “I have fielded multiple questions about adding baseball for our boys to NPHS and am excited to help make this dream a reality here at North Platte Public Schools.”

North Platte High School’s first year will have a limited NSAA schedule, the release said. For more information, contact Rhodes at at jrhodes@nppsd.org.

The school is also seeking a coach. To apply, go to nppsd.org/page/employment.

“North Platte Public Schools is proud to support the addition of baseball at the high school,” Superintendent Todd Rhodes said. “We look forward to cheering on our Bulldog baseball players next spring as they take the field to represent NPHS.”