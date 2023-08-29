Chuck and Mayra Heeman are looking to sell the North Platte Plainsmen summer collegiate wood bat baseball team to local buyers this offseason.

The Heemans hope to keep the team under new ownership after deciding to take a step back this summer due to health reasons.

“We put it out there to a lot of people that we want to sell the Plainsmen,” Chuck said. “The goal is to find someone local that could make better connections and open the door.”

Chuck said the decision was health and well-being based, not financial. Chuck said both he and Mayra are getting older, and they are ready to lock down on owning just one team.

Then Mayra had some medical episodes over the summer, Chuck said, and the couple decided that they needed to stop spreading themselves thin.

The Heemans owned three baseball teams just two years ago: the Casper Spuds, the Western Nebraska Pioneers and the North Platte Plainsmen.

They sold Casper last fall, thinking that they could put their attention on two baseball teams, and it might help with the health concerns. They also thought it might help avoid spreading themselves too thin. Now, Chuck and Mayra will just focus on the Pioneers.

“The Pioneers have kind of been our bread and butter since we started,” Chuck said.

Chuck said they have been talking to a few parties that have expressed interest in buying the Plainsmen. The Heemans are hoping to finalize a sale by the end of September.

Chuck can be contacted at 308-252-1445 (the Plainsmen phone number) or email him at chuck@northplatteplainsmen.com for more information.