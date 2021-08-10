North Platte swimming coach Montana Heffernan finds success teaching others

Montana Heffernan didn’t like coaching swimming at first. His mom, Heather, offered him $10 a week to help the kids with technique when he was in middle school, and while Heffernan wasn’t a fan at the time, he kept doing it.
Who knew how far that little start would take him?
Heffernan, now entering his third year in college and about to swim for Nebraska Wesleyan University, found his passion teaching swimming and working with kids.
Heffernan coaches with his mom for the North Platte branch of the Greater Nebraska Swim Team, a USA Swimming youth club. His mom brought him in his sophomore year of high school to help teach kids during the non-swimming season. He’s currently studying to become a teacher and hopes to coach swimming alongside it.
This summer is his fourth coaching swimming as a part of the club, and it has been one of his most successful.
“It didn’t really appeal to me at first, and then I just started loving it once I switched from just demonstrating to that full coaching role,” he said.
“To go from swimming to coaching is definitely different,” Heffernan later added. “It’s a special thing to kind of grow up here. And being able to do it with my mom is amazing because she was my coach for so long, and now I get to coach alongside her and kind of get a different side of it.”
Heffernan was selected to coach at the Central Zones Championships in Chicago over the weekend. At 20 years old, that makes him among the youngest USA Swimming-certified coaches ever to coach at the event.
The competition is a regional event where eight states are represented with some of the fastest swimmers in the 10 to 14 year old age group. Heffernan said swimmers had to get an “insanely” fast time just to qualify for it.
“Being able to coach with those coaches and kind of experience that and being so young, it’s amazing,” he said. “And I’ve got the first one under my belt, so I’ll keep growing. It made me feel really accomplished to be there, where I am right now. Just being able to go and watch was amazing, but being able to coach was 10 times more amazing.”
Heffernan is not only seeing success as a coach, but he’s also helping his swimmers do the same.
GNST qualified two swimmers for the July 29-Aug. 1 state meet in Lincoln: Tanner Schmid-Sutton and Tucker Talbott. Both swimmers competed in the maximum seven individual events and various relay races.
Talbott won in the 50-meter backstroke. The last state champion from GNST was Heffernan in 2012 in the 200-meter butterfly, and the coach got to pass the torch when he put the gold medal around Talbott’s neck.
“It was an insane experience,” Heffernan said. “Deja vu from when I was on that podium, and it was a great feeling to be on the other end of that.
“Winning a race at state, getting to be a state champion is amazing, but being able to coach someone up, especially when he was seeded eighth and he finished first … that’s one of the most incredible feelings ever.”