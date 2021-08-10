North Platte swimming coach Montana Heffernan finds success teaching others

Montana Heffernan didn’t like coaching swimming at first. His mom, Heather, offered him $10 a week to help the kids with technique when he was in middle school, and while Heffernan wasn’t a fan at the time, he kept doing it.

Who knew how far that little start would take him?

Heffernan, now entering his third year in college and about to swim for Nebraska Wesleyan University, found his passion teaching swimming and working with kids.

Heffernan coaches with his mom for the North Platte branch of the Greater Nebraska Swim Team, a USA Swimming youth club. His mom brought him in his sophomore year of high school to help teach kids during the non-swimming season. He’s currently studying to become a teacher and hopes to coach swimming alongside it.

This summer is his fourth coaching swimming as a part of the club, and it has been one of his most successful.

“It didn’t really appeal to me at first, and then I just started loving it once I switched from just demonstrating to that full coaching role,” he said.