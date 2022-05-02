North Platte to host youth baseball tournament

North Platte will host the Second Annual Flatrock Classic Youth Baseball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Cody Park and Dowhower Softball Complex.

This year, the tournament has grown to include four different age groups — 9U, 10U, 11U and 12U teams — from Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas. First pitch is at 9 a.m. Saturday. The teams will compete in a pool play Saturday and will be seeded for the double elimination tournament on Sunday.

“This tournament has already seen tremendous growth in just one year going from 19 teams in three age groups to 34 teams in four age groups,” said Samantha Geisler, sports and events marketing specialist with the North Platte Area Sports Commission. “We’re really trying to grow a variety of diamond sporting events in North Platte to prove that we need more updated facilities for hosting these events.”

Teams attending this years Flatrock Classic Tournament include Grand Island, McCook, Sterling (Colorado), Lincoln, Kearney, Holdrege, Gering, Grant, Colby (Kansas), Alliance, Scottsbluff, Sidney and three teams from North Platte.

While the number of players on a team may vary, more than 400 youth baseball players, family, friends and fans are expected to be in North Platte for the weekend. The North Platte Area Sports Commission estimates that this two-day event will bring an economic impact of $257,824.80 to the community through lodging, retail, food and other spending.

9U and 12U will be playing at Cody Park Complex, while 10U and 11U will be at Dowhower Complex for the weekend. Concessions will be open at both locations, as well as the main concessions at Cody Park. Rides are not open yet. Spectators are welcome. There will be an admission fee of $5 per person, kids 10 and younger are free.