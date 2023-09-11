Kyle Bottom and Heather George had the best overall times during the Doggy Dash 5K on Saturday in North Platte.

Bottom crossed the finish line in 17 minutes and 38 seconds, while George finished in 24:11.

Other top times per age group includes Parker Doughty and Paisley Brown (12 and younger), Sierra Schultz (13-19), John Spradlin and Mariah Bottom (20-29), Travis Veal and Leslie Pecharich (30-39), Casey Roy and Maria Cosme (40-49), Chadd Kohn and Malinda Hayes (50-59), Jeff Bargell and Lynn Lupomech (60-69) and Jack Miettinen and Sandy Adams (70 and older).