Oklahoma cowboy Bradley Ralph uses Sutherland to get his horse, Doug, up to speed

He’s using what he learned from his major to take care of his horses better.

“It helps a lot taking care of horses because they get hurt all the time,” Ralph said. “Traveling in the trailers as many miles as they’ve gone this week, they’re bound to get hurt. When you have cows, you’ve got to know something about them, but it’s better to know a lot.”

Now that he’s out of school, Ralph works on his friend’s farm in Alva, Oklahoma, to help out, and his landlord owns a trucking company. He works there too to earn a little more money for his rodeoing.

“Right now, it’s work and rodeo,” Ralph said. “I work during the week and rodeo when you can and try to make the finals. If you make the finals, you get some money, you go back to rodeoing. You don’t have to work so much.

“We started off Wednesday in Texas at Amarillo and I didn’t do any good there. I drew a bad steer,” he said. “Then the next night, we got to Canadian, Texas, and it rained on us all day. It was muddy, and I got a 4.1, and that brought up for Amarillo, missing my steer there.”

In his current stretch in Nebraska, he went to Gothenburg on Saturday morning before driving to Sutherland. He will be in Bridgeport on Sunday morning and in Crawford on Sunday night.