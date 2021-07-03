Oklahoma cowboy Bradley Ralph uses Sutherland to get his horse, Doug, up to speed

Bradley Ralph of Wann, Oklahoma, made sure the Sutherland Rodeo was a stop on his long list of rodeos he’s participating in this summer.
He first made a visit to Sutherland three years ago, and this year, he finally got to make a return.
“They added money, good steers, there’s always a good crowd it seems like, even when (COVID-19’s) coming off,” Ralph said. “It’s worth coming to.”
Ralph said he is using his current run to help his horse, Doug, gain experience. As of the first night of the Sutherland Rodeo, Doug has been used 14 times in steer wrestling, which means it’s still early in his rodeo career.
On Saturday, Doug wasn’t the issue. Ralph’s steer didn’t run as hard out of the gate, which led to a 10-second penalty to put Ralph’s time at 17.1 seconds.
In this case, though, the more experience Doug can get, the better.
“If they keep the added money up, and I can keep doing something good at it, this horse will be seasoned by then and we’ll be back,” Ralph said.”
This type of schedule isn’t anything new for Ralph. As an animal science major and rodeo athlete who just recently graduated from Northwest Oklahoma State University, Ralph is used to the long summers traveling from rodeo to rodeo before heading back to school.
He’s using what he learned from his major to take care of his horses better.
“It helps a lot taking care of horses because they get hurt all the time,” Ralph said. “Traveling in the trailers as many miles as they’ve gone this week, they’re bound to get hurt. When you have cows, you’ve got to know something about them, but it’s better to know a lot.”
Now that he’s out of school, Ralph works on his friend’s farm in Alva, Oklahoma, to help out, and his landlord owns a trucking company. He works there too to earn a little more money for his rodeoing.
“Right now, it’s work and rodeo,” Ralph said. “I work during the week and rodeo when you can and try to make the finals. If you make the finals, you get some money, you go back to rodeoing. You don’t have to work so much.
“We started off Wednesday in Texas at Amarillo and I didn’t do any good there. I drew a bad steer,” he said. “Then the next night, we got to Canadian, Texas, and it rained on us all day. It was muddy, and I got a 4.1, and that brought up for Amarillo, missing my steer there.”
In his current stretch in Nebraska, he went to Gothenburg on Saturday morning before driving to Sutherland. He will be in Bridgeport on Sunday morning and in Crawford on Sunday night.
He said he’s trying to earn as much as possible for the Kansas Professional Rodeo Association rankings. He’s hitting up as many spots as he can.