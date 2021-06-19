Oklahoma cowboy starts long stretch with tough ride at Buffalo Bill

Will Martin of Goodwell, Oklahoma, couldn’t have been happier to draw the horse, Nutrena’s Tic Tac, on the final night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.
It’s a horse he drew before at a rodeo in San Antonio, Texas, back in January, and he noted that it’s a money-winning horse.
“I was really glad to draw him again,” Martin said. “He’s a good horse.”
But just like that ride in San Antonio, this one didn’t go so well. A mistake out of the gate put Martin out of contention, even if he recovered with a ride that got the Buffalo Bill crowd cheering loudly.
“I made a big mistake there at the beginning and recovered well, but it cost me money today,” Martin said. “I was pretty disappointed about that. I spurred over his neck and it got me sideways.”
With the Buffalo Bill over, it’s back on the road for the Oklahoma bareback rider. Martin said he’s heading to Reno, Nevada, for a Sunday performance. The Buffalo Bill acted as his first stop in a long list of events that will keep him on the road for a couple months.
He said he has five events next week, then three or four days off. Then he has seven or eight stops in a row. Martin said he has 15 to 20 events he’s going to in the next month, and he added that there could be more.
When asked how he stays motivated to keep making those long drives from city to city, Martin said it’s his travel partners and good draws.
“When you have a draw like I had today, it’s easy to drive that far,” Martin said. “You’re just so excited to go get on him.”
Martin has competed in the Buffalo Bill about three or four times prior, so coming to the Wild West Arena isn’t anything new for him.
He even came last year and competed on the second day after COVID-19 stopped any fans from attending. He said he loves just how dedicated everyone is to all four nights of the rodeo.
“I was talking about it with my travel partner. These people love the rodeo,” he said. “It’s raining right now and there’s still a packed crowd. And last year, when they wouldn’t allow the crowd in the stands, they all parked out on the road and watched on the road. I thought that was really cool. They weren’t going to let them take the rodeo away.”
The steer wrestling champion of the 2021 Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte never even planned on rodeoing this year.
Chance Howard, Cedarville, Arkansas, had a time of 3.4 seconds during the first day of slack, June 16, to best the field of 90 steer wrestlers and pocket $2,625.
But it’s only because of his equine partner that he’s rodeoing.
The 30-year-old has competed professionally for the past twelve years, but this year, he had decided to stay closer to home, working for a metal shop owned by Travis Burgett.
He and Burgett also train horses on the side, and when the bay gelding that Burgett owns and Howards rides came along, the horse took to steer wrestling almost immediately.
“I wasn’t planning on rodeoing this year,” Howard said, “and this horse came along and he took to it too good not to go. It was a last-minute decision for me to go.”
Howard started the training on the horse, named Train, in December 2020, as a seven-year-old, and the horse took to it quickly. The pair has won regional rodeos and jackpots held around Arkansas.
He’s ranked 43rd in the PRCA world standings, far from a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification, but the rodeo season is young. He’s headed to Pecos, Texas, then on to Springdale, Arkansas, Greeley, Wyo., Oakley, Utah, and on from there.
But first, there’s a birthday party to attend at home. He and his wife Kelsey’s son, Luke, turns three on June 27. The family lived in Sadler, Texas, but now lives in Arkansas.
In the tie-down roping, JD McCuistion topped the field with a time of 8.0 seconds to win this year’s rodeo.
The Collinsville, Texas man had seen the calf he’d drawn and had a game plan. “I watched him go (on June 16) and I had his pattern. He was going to step out to the right pretty good.” The calf didn’t do exactly what McCuistion had hoped. When the chute opened, “the calf turned his head to the right, so I had to stay in the box a little longer than I wanted to. When I got him roped, I knew the hard part was done.”
The win in North Platte is a great way to kick off the busiest part of the rodeo season. “I’m just glad it worked out right and it got my summer started off just right.”
In the bareback riding, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, set an arena record with a 90 point ride on the Beutler and Son horse Bar Talk. Shadbolt, who is 25 years old, is on a hot streak, having won or placed at a number of rodeos in the last month. He is currently ranked sixth in the PRCA world standings.
Other champions at the 2021 Buffalo Bill Rodeo are saddle bronc rider Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. (86 points); breakaway roper Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas (2.4 seconds); team ropers Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas and TJ Watts, Eads, Colo. (5.1 seconds); barrel racer Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, Texas (17.45 seconds); and bull rider Fulton Rutland, Stillwell, Okla. (85 points.)
During the rodeo, the 2021 Trail Boss Award was given to Marvin and Janet Mueller of Sutherland. Married for 36 years, the couple has been involved in rodeo in a variety of roles. Marvin was a team roper, a member of the Sutherland Rodeo Committee for 31 years, and a member of the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and the Mid-States Rodeo Association.
Janet was a high school rodeo competitor and has produced and secretaried many team ropings. She has been on the Sutherland rodeo committee for 15 years, judges 4-H horse shows, is a volunteer on the Miss Rodeo Nebraska committee, and is a Nebraska High School Rodeo Association director. The couple has three daughters.
— Ruth Nicolaus contributed to this report
All-around champion: Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn.
Bareback riding – 2021 champion: Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb.
1.Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb. 90 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Bar Talk; 2. (tie) Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo. and Blaine Kaufman, Pretty Prairie, Kan. 87.5 each; 4. (tie) Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah and Tanner Aus, New London, Minn. 86.5 each; 6. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 84.5; 7. (tie) Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D. and Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn. 84 each.
Steer wrestling – 2021 champion: Chance Howard, Sadler, Texas
1.Chance Howard, Sadler, Texas 3.4 seconds; 2. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 3.5; 3. (tie) Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla. and Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 3.7 each; 6. (tie) Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. Riley Westhaver, Alva, Okla. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., and Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo. 3.9 each.
Tie-down roping – 2021 champion: JD McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas
1.JD McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas 8.0 seconds; 2. Hudson Wallace, George West, Texas 8.1; 3, (tie) Blake Ash, Aurora, Mo., Luke Potter, Maple City, Kan., and Cody Darnell, Gordon 8.3 each; 6. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 8.4; 7. (tie) Blair Burk, Durant, Okla., Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., and Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 8.5 each; 10. (tie) Weldon Watson, Huntsville, Texas, Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas and Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas 8.6 each.
Saddle bronc riding – 2021 champion: Cody DeMoss Heflin, La.
1.Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 86 points on Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Red Man; 2. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alb. 85; 3. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, Texas and Tanner Lockhart, Waterflow, N.M. 84; 5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alb. 83; 6. Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alb. 82; 7. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 81.5; 8. Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, La. 80.5.
Breakaway Roping -2021 champion: Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas
1.Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas 2.4 seconds; 2, Emma Charleston, Reeds, Mo. 2.6; 3. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D. 2.8; 4. (tie) Peggy Garman, Sundance, Wyo., Katie Mundorf, Mullen, Neb., Lindsay Taylor, Jaice Walters, Yates Center, Kan. and Amber Coleman, Orchard, Neb. 2.9 each.
Team roping – 2021 champions: Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas/TJ Watts, Eads, Colo.
1. Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas/TJ Watts, Eads, Colo. 5.1 seconds; 2. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn./JW Nelson, Alta, Iowa 5.2; 3. Jake McCullough, Hutchinson, Kan./Tyler Mahlandt, Udall, Kan. 5.3; 4. Brent McInerney, Alzada, Mont./Tanner McInerney, Alzada, Mont. 5.4; 5. JB James Jr, Bennett, Colo./Brock Hanson, Bennett, Colo. 5.5; 6. Paul Beckett, Laramie, Wyo./Jayden Johnson, Casper, Wyo. 5.6; 7. Cody Hilzendeger, Avon, S.D./Dustin Harris, O’Neill, Neb. 5.9; 8. (tie) Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, S.D./Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D. and Wyatt Muggli, Lane, Okla./Clay Elkington, Firth, Idaho 6.1 each; 10. Brooks Dahozy, Window Rock, Ariz./Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb. 6.6.
Barrel racing – 2021 champion: Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, Texas
1.Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, Texas 17.45 seconds; 2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 17.46; 3. Randi Holliday, Chouteau, Okla. 17.48; 4. Maggie Poloncic, Gillette, Wyo. 17.51; 5..Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas 17.56; 6. (tie) Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo. and Timber Allenbrand, Paola, Kan. 17.64 each; 8. Nicole Waggoner-Ludwick, Pueblo West, Colo. 17.65; 9. Brooke Wills, Kamloops, B.C. 17.69; 10. (tie) Emma Charleston, Reeds, MO and Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla. 17.73; 12. Korrina Hughes, Glenwood, Iowa and Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas 17.81 each.