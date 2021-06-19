Oklahoma cowboy starts long stretch with tough ride at Buffalo Bill

When asked how he stays motivated to keep making those long drives from city to city, Martin said it’s his travel partners and good draws.

“When you have a draw like I had today, it’s easy to drive that far,” Martin said. “You’re just so excited to go get on him.”

Martin has competed in the Buffalo Bill about three or four times prior, so coming to the Wild West Arena isn’t anything new for him.

He even came last year and competed on the second day after COVID-19 stopped any fans from attending. He said he loves just how dedicated everyone is to all four nights of the rodeo.

“I was talking about it with my travel partner. These people love the rodeo,” he said. “It’s raining right now and there’s still a packed crowd. And last year, when they wouldn’t allow the crowd in the stands, they all parked out on the road and watched on the road. I thought that was really cool. They weren’t going to let them take the rodeo away.”

The steer wrestling champion of the 2021 Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte never even planned on rodeoing this year.

Chance Howard, Cedarville, Arkansas, had a time of 3.4 seconds during the first day of slack, June 16, to best the field of 90 steer wrestlers and pocket $2,625.