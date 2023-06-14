The opening night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo on Wednesday featured a pair of reigning champions making an effort to defend their crown.

Joe Wilson, a steer wrestler from Martin, South Dakota, and Brady Hill, a saddle bronc rider from Onida, South Dakota, made their way back to North Platte to compete in what they both called a good rodeo.

“It’s a great rodeo, and it’s only about two and a half hours from home,” Wilson said.

“It’s a really good rodeo,” Hill said. “They got a little money at it, and it’s pretty close to home.”

As they both mentioned, the location is key. But for both men, one who has been doing this for a long time and another in the early stages of his career, competing at Buffalo Bill means something else.

Wilson has been competing in North Platte every year since 2006, and he only won the steer wrestling once. North Platte is almost a straight shot south from his home in Martin, South Dakota.

“The crowd, the hospitality, the money, it’s good,” Wilson said on why he keeps coming back.

He joked he hadn’t come close to winning at Buffalo Bill before last year.

On Wednesday, he had a strong showing, wrestling his steer in 4.3 seconds. He will have another go during slack on Thursday, then he will return home.

But as he continues to get older, it gets harder to be away from his home and his family, especially his two young sons who want their father home.

“I’m kind of slowing up right now. I’m getting older, so I’m not doing as much,” Wilson said. “I got a couple boys at home that want me home all the time.”

Wilson isn’t currently on a stretch of hitting up rodeo after rodeo, but he still wanted to make the trek to North Platte to defend his title.

Hill, on the other hand, is traveling from town to town competing in the various rodeos. But what draws him back to North Platte for the last three years is that he’s drawing good horses.

“It makes it worth it to come back here,” Hill said.

Hill’s dad got him hooked on saddle bronc riding growing up, and when asked why he chose saddle over bareback, his answer was simple enough.

“I think bareback riding is terrifying,” Hill said. “Saddle bronc riding has always stuck out to me a little more, and I always was intrigued by it.”

Hill said he is currently heading back to South Dakota from Texas. He was down there all next week, then he will head over to Montana.

“We kind of go all over all year long,” Hill said.

Night 2 begins at 8 p.m. Thursday Wild West Arena.

Bareback riding

1. Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D. 79 points on 711 Shooting Dice;

2. Grant Worthington, Marshall, Mo. 71 points; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling

1. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 3.7 seconds;

2. Sam Goings, Fallon, Nev. 3.8;

3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 4.1;

4. (tie) Logan Mullin, Clay Center, Kan. and Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D. 4.3 each.

Tie-down roping

1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M. 7.6 seconds

2. Riley Webb, Denton, Texas 7.9;

3. Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif. 8.4;

4. Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas 8.5.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 85 points on -259 State Side;

2. Brady Hill, Onida, S.D. 84;

3. Garrett Long, Valentine, Neb. 80.5;

4. Cable Wareham, Whiting, Kan. 77.5

Breakaway roping

1. (tie) Katie Dent, Mullen, Neb. and Emma Charleston, Reeds, Mo. 3.3 seconds each;

3. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D. 3.4;

4. Brenda White, Oelrichs, S.D. 3.6.

Team roping

1. Clay Holz, Pueblo, Colo./Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 5.1 seconds;

2. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla./Buddy Hawkins II, Stephenville, Texas 5.8;

3. Jase Staudt, Saguache, Colo./Jhett Trenary, Salida, Colo. 6.4;

4. Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D./Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D. 7.6;

Barrel racing

1. Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D. 17.47 seconds;

2. Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla. 17.56;

3. Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla. 17.61;

4. Erin Wetzel, Plant City, Fla. 17.77.