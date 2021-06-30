Rick’s Picks, July 1

Are you ready for the Fourth of July holidays? It may be the busiest boating time of the year, so think about safety when you are on the water. We have already had two serious personal watercraft injuries this summer, so be careful.
Let’s take a look around the region for fishing action:
Lake Maloney is at full pool with 1,350 cfs coming into and going out of the lake. Fishing action is picking up a bit. The inlet has spurts of walleye and white bass action at dawn and dusk. Fishing has been flat during the hot part of the day. A few walleyes have been caught by slow trolling and drifting live bait in the main lake. Wiper have been biting below the outlet at dusk. I’ve noticed that the wiper seem to be using the shade from the North Lake Road bridge as shade and come out to grab something to eat.
The Tri-County Canal system is running high, but there are still fish to be caught. A few walleye and sauger are being caught bellows the checks on live baits. Some smallmouth bass are being picked up out of the riprap that lines the banks of the canal. Catfish are active in slower, deep waters on cut baits and commercial baits.
Sutherland Reservoir’s inlet has almost 1,600 cfs coming in the reservoir is about 99% full. Fishing action around the lake is improving. The best walleye fishing available seems to be by trolling crankbaits over King Island and jigging around the Bubble.
Lake Ogallala has shown a little better trout fishing in the main lake this week. Power Bait is the best thing to offer. The better trout fishing seems to be in the NPPD Canal. A lot more water is being released from the lake into the North Platte River, around 1,750 cfs. I am expecting the fishing in the North Platte River to get better, but you will need to find the areas where there is some slack water. The trout will be looking for places to rest out of the current.
Lake McConaughy water levels are dropping. The lake is at roughly 72% of capacity. Inflows into Big Mac are only 435 cfs while the total releases from the lake are at 3,440 cfs … you do the math. It is not hard to see why the big lake’s level is dropping. Dropping water levels can slow the fishing, so just be aware if you are planning your fishing trip for the weekend.
For those anglers finding walleye at Big Mac, the best technique seems to be deep trolling for suspended walleye mid-lake in 30 to 50 feet of water. A few walleyes are being found in the flooded timber out in front of No Name and Arthur bays. They are bouncing jigs tipped with live bait down through the tree limbs. You lose a lot of terminal tackle this way, but you got to go where the fish are! Even the channel catfishing seems slow. Those that are being caught are being taken in the upper reaches of the lake, above the Omaha Beach area, on fresh cut bait.
Whatever you do this holiday, take a few moments to remember those in uniform that are standing the watch and protecting our freedoms. It is those who served before them, 245 years ago, that gave use this holiday. And be safe … it was 22 years ago that my youngest son was killed in a freak accident while on a family camping trip. I never want any family to have to go through that kind of loss. Even this many years later, I still miss Isaiah, my little fishing buddy.