Rick’s Picks, July 1

Lake Ogallala has shown a little better trout fishing in the main lake this week. Power Bait is the best thing to offer. The better trout fishing seems to be in the NPPD Canal. A lot more water is being released from the lake into the North Platte River, around 1,750 cfs. I am expecting the fishing in the North Platte River to get better, but you will need to find the areas where there is some slack water. The trout will be looking for places to rest out of the current.

Lake McConaughy water levels are dropping. The lake is at roughly 72% of capacity. Inflows into Big Mac are only 435 cfs while the total releases from the lake are at 3,440 cfs … you do the math. It is not hard to see why the big lake’s level is dropping. Dropping water levels can slow the fishing, so just be aware if you are planning your fishing trip for the weekend.

For those anglers finding walleye at Big Mac, the best technique seems to be deep trolling for suspended walleye mid-lake in 30 to 50 feet of water. A few walleyes are being found in the flooded timber out in front of No Name and Arthur bays. They are bouncing jigs tipped with live bait down through the tree limbs. You lose a lot of terminal tackle this way, but you got to go where the fish are! Even the channel catfishing seems slow. Those that are being caught are being taken in the upper reaches of the lake, above the Omaha Beach area, on fresh cut bait.

Whatever you do this holiday, take a few moments to remember those in uniform that are standing the watch and protecting our freedoms. It is those who served before them, 245 years ago, that gave use this holiday. And be safe … it was 22 years ago that my youngest son was killed in a freak accident while on a family camping trip. I never want any family to have to go through that kind of loss. Even this many years later, I still miss Isaiah, my little fishing buddy.