Happy Nebraskaland Days! The celebration is ramping up. As if you don’t already have enough planned for this weekend, here is where you can go fishing:

At Big Mac, anglers have been chasing walleyes suspended out in the middle of the lake in 30 to 40 feet of water trolling crankbaits.

This is kind of a precision type of angling utilizing sonar and lead core line. I’ve had reports from anglers going into the standing trees in the lake out from Martin, No Name and Arthur Bays.

Tossing a jig with a minnow, and bouncing it down through the limbs, is a great technique for catching some nice walleye.

Channel catfish are active in the upper reaches of the lake. Cut baits are working well for these fish.

Trout action in Lake Ogallala has been sluggish. Heat and bright sunshine are probably the reason. There has been some better trout action in the North Platte River and the NPPD canal below Lake Ogallala. Power Bait has been working well in the canal.

Sutherland Reservoir action has been on and off this week. Not much walleye action at the inlet.

The best places to go after walleyes are the areas around the Bubble, King Island and the flats along the golf course. Jigging or drifting night crawlers and minnows has been catching most of the fish in these areas.

Don’t overlook the cooling pond at Sutherland Reservoir. This body of water is known for its catfishing, but I have seen some very nice largemouth bass caught there as well.

Rigging some live bait under a bobber and floated over the riprap lining the pond can be very productive for bass.

At Lake Maloney, I have seen more boats on the water this week. Walleye action has been good.

Temperatures this weekend are forecast to be warm so the best way to fish the lake will be to fish deep and fish slow. Walleyes will be staying in deeper waters. Live baits will be the way to go this weekend.

Catfish are getting active and taking cut baits and worms in the bays on the west side of the lake.

Merritt Reservoir has seen a big turn on with walleye in the last week. I saw some photos of walleye that were caught there the end of last week and they were fat! There were a lot of limits of walleye taken last week and there are a lot more to catch.

Merritt may be the place to go if you are serious about catching walleye.

And if you have family and friends visiting for the Nebraskaland Days festivities, and need a quick getaway, maybe to entertain the kids? Check out one of our local Interstate lakes. These lakes are easy to get to, even with the construction congestion on South Jeffers and they are stocked with a variety of fish and provide lots of action.

Iron Horse Lake has some great new additions and fishing piers. They are great for kid fishing so have fun. Remember there is a direct correlation between the amount of snacks you bring along and how long the kids stay interested in fishing.

Keep enjoying the great outdoors.