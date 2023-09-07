Nebraska’s dove hunting season is underway and there seems to be good numbers of birds in the region. If you are hunting doves, good luck and be safe. Know where all your hunting buddies are.

Archery deer hunters are in the field. Lots of crop are still in the fields and that hampers some hunting activities, but hunters moving to and from their stands can push deer out of their normal spots and out into roadways. Combine this with some harvest operations getting underway and everyone needs to be cautious driving in more rural areas.

Fishing

The County Canal System has water running steady. Walleye and sauger can still be found below the checks.

Smallmouth bass are biting in the riprap along the banks of the canal.

Catfishing is good using cut baits in slower, deep waters.

Our interstate lakes may be the most consistent fishery in the region. Not a lot of big fish being caught, but lots of fun. The best “kid fishing” spot at the moment is Iron Horse Lake by the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte. Lots of hungry bluegill right off the new fishing piers that were built.

Lake Maloney inlet activity has been a little better at dawn and dusk. Live bait has been best for walleye and white bass and wipers.

Drifting in the middle of the main lake and over the Two Tree Island area is accounting for most of the walleye being taken. Minnows and night crawlers are the best baits.

Sutherland Reservoir’s inlet area has been providing some action early in the morning and late evening for white bass and walleye. Use live bait! Walleye fishing in the main body of the lake has been slow to fair. Catfishing off of Hershey Beach has been fair on cut baits.

Lake McConaughy’s fishing has been sporadic this week. Most of the action seems to be in the upper reaches of the lake.

Lake Ogallala bank anglers are having limited success. The best trout fishing is still in the NPPD canal below Lake Ogallala. Powerbait is best in the lake, Powerbait, salmon eggs, small spinnerbaits and spoons are good to use in the canal.

Whether you are hunting or fishing this weekend, be safe and have fun!